Military Vows to Bring Perpetrators of Kaiama Killings to Justice

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has reaffirmed its determination to work in close collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the Kaiama massacre are identified and brought to justice.

The military disclosed that troops have since stabilised the affected communities, carried out clearance and confidence-building patrols, and reassured residents of their safety following the deadly attack.

It would be recalled that on 4 February 2026, suspected terrorists launched a coordinated assault on Woro and Nuku villages in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing several residents, injuring others, and setting homes ablaze.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the military response followed a presidential directive aimed at decisively addressing the security situation in the area.

He revealed that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in conjunction with the Army Headquarters (AHQ) and other services, has launched Operation Savannah Shield to conduct intensive security operations across Kwara and Niger States.

According to him, the operation, which was carved out of Operation Fansan Yamma, is designed to dismantle terrorist enclaves and strengthen security in the region.

“On 4 February 2026, troops swiftly responded to the terrorist attack on Woro Village in Kaiama LGA of Kwara State. Since then, they have secured the communities, conducted clearance and confidence-building patrols, and reassured residents of their safety,” Onoja stated.

He added that Operation Operation Savannah underscores the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, restoring peace, and safeguarding citizens from threats to national security.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the courage and professionalism of the troops involved, while also appreciating the support of Nigerians, noting that public cooperation, timely intelligence, and trust remain critical to operational success.

On behalf of the Armed Forces, the CDS conveyed his condolences to the Government of Kwara State and the families of those who lost their lives during the attack on Woro and Nuku villages.

General Onoja further emphasised that the Armed Forces remains focused on neutralising threats and sustaining peace across the country, stressing that all operations are conducted in strict adherence to the rule of law.

“Our objective is to ensure the safety and well-being of every Nigerian, as well as the protection of lives and property. By upholding the rule of law, we aim to foster a society where justice prevails and the rights of citizens are respected,” he said.

He noted that through proactive measures and vigilant monitoring, the military seeks to create a secure environment in which Nigerians can live and thrive without fear.

Meanwhile, troops involved in the operations recorded significant successes, recovering large caches of arms and ammunition.

These, General Onoja said included automatic weapons, machine guns, Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, locally fabricated firearms, and materials used in the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as well as assorted live ammunition.

The military assured that operations would continue until all criminal elements in the area are neutralised and lasting peace is restored.