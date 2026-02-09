  • Monday, 9th February, 2026

SIG Relocates Lagos Office, Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment To West Africa

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

SIG has relocated its Lagos office to a new workspace, further reaffirming its long-term commitment to Nigeria and strengthening its presence across the West African market.

The move, SIG said, reflects its long-term commitment to strengthening customer and partner engagement across West Africa.

The new office, it noted, provides a modern and collaborative work environment designed to support team effectiveness and enable closer engagement with customers and stakeholders.

Area Business Manager, East/West Africa, SIG, Iyore Amadasun, stated: “Investing in Nigeria is more than a change of location, it’s a clear statement of intent.” 

Amadasun, in a statement on Monday, added: “We are here for the long term, committed to building strong partnerships with West African businesses and supporting their growth with world-class technology, local expertise, and solutions designed for the realities of this market.”

Similarly, Vice-President, Cluster Middle East & Africa, SIG, Niall Hoey, who highlighted the value of a strong local presence, stated that the investment in Lagos brings renewed energy to SIG’s operations and enables its team to drive more localized initiatives while strengthening trust and collaboration with customers and partners.

On his part, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, SIG, 

Bryn Thomas, stated: “Africa is on a strong upward trajectory, with West Africa playing a key role in that growth. 

“Being part of this acceleration means supporting access to safe food and helping make it more widely available to growing populations.”

He further explained that the Lagos office will serve as a regional hub, strengthening SIG’s ability to provide technical support, customer service, sales engagement, and after-sales solutions tailored to local and regional needs. 

“This closer proximity is expected to enhance collaboration with food and beverage manufacturers while supporting innovation and operational efficiency across the value chain.

“SIG’s presence in Nigeria aligns with its broader ambition to enable safe food consumption, reduce environmental impact, and support sustainable economic development in emerging markets. 

“The company’s West Africa strategy places strong emphasis on sustainability, local capability building, and partnership-driven growth,” Thomas said. 

