Betta Edu Hosts Former New York Mayor Eric Adams, Calls for Stronger, Holistic US–Nigeria Collaboration

Dr. Betta Edu on Sunday hosted the 111th Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, at her residence in Abuja, with discussions centred on strengthening Nigeria-United States collaboration in security, humanitarian response, health, and economic development.

Mayor Adams, a former police officer and two-term President of the New York City Council, served as the 111th Mayor of New York City from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2025.

The Abuja meeting marked his first international engagement since leaving office.

The visit comes amid rising concerns within the United States over insecurity in Nigeria, emerging gaps in the country’s health and humanitarian sectors following recent reductions in international aid to several countries, including Nigeria.

The meeting also discussed the renewed efforts by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deepen international cooperation in security and the protection of vulnerable communities.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Edu said the discussions provided an opportunity to present Nigeria’s security realities from a citizen-centred perspective, highlighting the efforts of the Federal Government to curb insecurity while also drawing attention to humanitarian challenges and funding gaps created by dwindling external support.

Health sector issues featured prominently, particularly Nigeria’s drive toward Universal Health Coverage. Dr. Edu noted that high out-of-pocket healthcare spending remains a significant contributor to poverty levels in the country and requires sustained international partnership and investment.

On the economy, she stated that Nigeria’s economy is stabilising and open to mutually beneficial investments, urging Adams to leverage his global influence and extensive networks to attract investors, grants, and development funding into critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Dr. Edu appealed to Adams to serve as an advocate for peace, unity, and development in Nigeria, stressing that U.S-Nigeria collaboration must be holistic.

“Beyond security, the United States should find ways to support health, humanitarian services, education, and other critical sectors to achieve a more durable and holistic solution to insecurity,” she said.

She also encouraged him to mobilise the Nigerian diaspora in New York to positively project Nigeria’s image, tell the country’s story from a Nigerian perspective, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“I feel honoured to receive him, and Nigeria will greatly benefit from this strategic visit. We strongly believe he will use his global platform and network in the United States of America and beyond to advocate for Nigeria and mobilise support for the Nigerian people,” Dr. Edu added.

In his remarks, Adams highlighted the immense contributions of Nigerians to New York City, describing it as home to one of the largest Nigerian diaspora communities in the world.

He urged Nigerians living in the United States to remain connected to their roots and actively support Nigeria’s development, stating, “You are Nigerian-American, not American-Nigerian.”

Adams pledged to deploy his global profile and networks to attract investment opportunities, grants, and development funding to Nigeria, while mobilising Nigerians in New York to support initiatives that will help reduce insecurity and poverty, improve healthcare delivery, and increase school enrolment.

In a gesture showcasing Nigerian hospitality and cultural pride, Dr. Edu presented the former mayor with several locally made souvenirs, including beautifully crafted Adire fabric materials.