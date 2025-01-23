Apollo Creators Foundation, Penzaarville Africa Unite for African Creators Summit 2025

Two industry powerhouses, Penzaarville Africa and Apollo, are collaborating to deliver the second edition of the African Creators Summit at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos.

Under the theme ‘Building a Sustainable Ecosystem: Content as a Tool’, this year’s summit will showcase how content can revolutionize industries while empowering Africa’s creators with the insights, strategies, and opportunities needed to thrive on the global stage.

This landmark partnership combines Apollo’s expertise in helping creators monetize platforms like Facebook with Penzaarville Africa’s leadership in talent management, media strategy and PR.

By joining forces, the agencies aim to amplify Africa’s creative potential and equip creators with the tools necessary for sustainable growth.

Penzaarville Africa is orchestrating the summit’s media strategy, talent curation and influencer lineup, capitalizing on its innovative approach to talent representation and brand storytelling.

Apollo, widely recognized for its success in the creator monetization space, will offer actionable insights into growing digital platforms and earning sustainably—core pillars in fostering a robust African creative economy.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision to support and celebrate Africa’s creators,” said Olufemi Oguntamu, CEO at Penzaarville Africa.

“By combining our strengths, we’re not just organizing an event—we’re building a platform that empowers creators, sparks innovation and positions Africa as a global creative leader. The African Creators Summit is more than a conversation; it’s a catalyst for growth, and we’re excited to work alongside Apollo to deliver a world-class event that showcases the power of African creativity.

“We’re building on last year’s success to create an even more impactful summit,” added Oladapo “OJ” Adewunmi, founder of Apollo Creators Foundation.

“We’re here to have meaningful conversations and collaborations that will take the future of African creatives to the next level.”

Building on the success of the 2024 summit—which brought together over 1,000 attendees—this year’s event promises an even more dynamic lineup.

Highlights include a collaborative fashion show, industry-led panel discussions and themed cultural celebrations.

The African Creators Summit 2025 will bring together creators, industry leaders and innovators for two days of meaningful connection, thought-provoking dialogue and vibrant cultural celebration—setting a new benchmark for creativity and collaboration on the continent.