SYNLAB Nigeria Organises Webinar on Overcoming Barriers to HealthCare Access

Public health experts and healthcare investors recently gathered at a webinar session to explore innovative strategies for overcoming barriers to healthcare access. The season organised by SYNLAB Nigeria had as its theme “Expanding Access to Convenient Care.”

Moderated by CEO of SYNLAB Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie, the webinar delivered actionable insights on community engagement, policy implementation, and technology-driven healthcare delivery. Okolie said these reflect SYNLAB’s mission to champion improved healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.

Speaking on “Tackling Social and Community Barriers to Healthcare Access,” Public health specialist, and Epidemiologist,

Dr. Bisola Adebayo, of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), emphasised on the need to strengthen monitoring and evaluation frameworks for effectively assessing healthcare access initiatives. She called for active participation of community leaders in healthcare delivery and stressed the need for comprehensive health literacy programs to empower citizens. Adebayo also urged health professionals to leverage digital platforms to provide accurate and quality health information.

“Health professionals must become more visible on digital platforms to counter misinformation and improve health literacy among Nigerians,” she stated.

Speaking on “Policy as the Bedrock for Expanding Convenient Care,

Public Health Expert and National Professional Officer (Surveillance) at the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Adeniyi Adeniran, stressed the need for strong political will to implement existing health policies in Nigeria. He urged both national and sub-national governments to lead public health projects that foster trust and drive impactful change. Adeniran recommended a phased approach to policy implementation, prioritising the most pressing health needs while highlighting the importance of effective health insurance coverage to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare spending.”Government must boldly fund health insurance schemes to protect citizens financially while engaging private sector entrepreneurs in developing healthcare infrastructure,” he stated.

Also speaking. Founder of HealthCap Africa, Dr. Ola Brown, in her presentation “Technology: A Catalyst for Accessible and Convenient Healthcare,” underscored the transformative role of technology in improving healthcare access. She highlighted how healthtech platforms were connecting patients, doctors, clinics, and pharmacies, creating seamless healthcare ecosystems that enhance service delivery and reduce stockouts, particularly in underserved areas. Brown also identified Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as crucial in expanding healthcare access, especially in rural communities.”By combining public funding with private sector innovation, we can deploy telemedicine and digital healthcare solutions even in the most remote areas,” she noted.

She explained that Africa’s flexible regulatory environment offers startups the agility to test, refine, and scale healthcare solutions faster than in more rigid markets, driving innovation and improving healthcare outcomes.

In his remarks, SYNLAB Nigeria CEO Kenneth Okolie, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to facilitating meaningful conversations that contribute to healthcare improvements across the country. “At SYNLAB, we believe that expanding access to convenient healthcare is not just a policy conversation but a collaborative effort involving communities, governments, the private sector, and health professionals. “Our webinars are designed to spark these critical conversations and drive collective action,” Okolie said.

The webinar is one of several initiatives by SYNLAB Nigeria aimed at advancing healthcare delivery, promoting innovation, and strengthening health systems nationwide.