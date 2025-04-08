Ijebu Ife Archdeaconry Hosts 17th Synod, Preparations in Top Gear, Says Doherty

Preparations are at their peak as the Ijebu Ife Archdeaconry of the Anglican Communion gears up to host the 1st Session of the 17th Synod, scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Christ Anglican Church, Iwade, Ijebu-Ife, the headquarters of the Archdeaconry.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Otunba Hon. Akin Doherty, BL, FCA, made this announcement during a media chat in Ijebu-Ife on Tuesday. Doherty, who serves as the Asiwaju Ijo of the host church and is a former Commissioner for Science and Technology as well as Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, expressed the Diocese’s readiness to welcome delegates from over 200 Anglican churches within the Diocese, as well as distinguished guests from both within Nigeria and abroad.

“We are fully prepared to receive delegates from across the Diocese, which includes over 200 churches. The environment is ready, our hospitality arrangements are in place, and all logistics are meticulously organized to ensure a seamless event,” Doherty assured.

The Synod, which will be presided over by the Diocesan Bishop, The Rt. Rev’d Dr. Peter Rotimi Oludipe, will be a four-day event filled with a variety of activities. Key events include the Opening Service on Thursday at 3:00 p.m., the Official Opening Ceremonies and the Bishop’s Charge on Friday at 10:00 a.m., Plenary Sessions on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and the Thanksgiving Service with Closing Ceremonies on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

The Synod’s theme, “A Vessel Unto Honour” (2 Timothy 2:20–21), promises to provide spiritual guidance and strategic direction for the Diocese in the years to come.

“This Synod will serve as a platform for deep reflection, unity, and forward-looking discussions. We are expecting impactful deliberations and a powerful outpouring of the Spirit,” Doherty added.

He also highlighted the collective effort of the Ijebu Ife community, which is ready to partner in ensuring a grand and memorable reception for all attendees. The community, alongside the organizing committee, is committed to delivering an event that reflects the Diocese’s rich heritage and vision for the future.