TETFund/Innov8 Hub R4i: Restoring Faith in Nigeria’s Potential

By Eniola Olakunri

Now more than ever, Nigerians have reason to believe in the nation’s potential. With a wealth of human resources, immense talent, and boundless creativity, the country is poised for socio-economic transformation.

A crucial driver of this progress is the strategic collaboration between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Innov8 Hub, an innovation-driven non-governmental organisation based in Abuja.

Over the past few years, TETFund and Innov8 Hub have been actively reshaping Nigeria’s innovation landscape. Through initiatives like the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR) for universities and Research for Impact (R4i) for polytechnics, they have empowered academics to translate research into practical innovations, entrepreneurship, and economic value.

The recent graduation of Cohort 30 from the R4i initiative, following an intensive 10-day boot camp at Innov8 Hub, showcased groundbreaking innovations from 11 polytechnics nationwide. The ingenuity displayed reaffirmed Nigeria’s potential for homegrown solutions to societal challenges.

L-R: Innov8 GM, Chief Meir Dagan, Executive Secretary NBTE, Prof Idris Bugaje, Executive Secretary TETFund, Arch Sonny S.T. Echono, Innov8 MD, Mr Gregory Ibe (Jnr) and TETFund’s Director of Research and Development, Dr Salihu Girei Bakari at the just concluded R4i programme for Cohort 30 in Abuja

At the closing ceremony, TETFund Executive Secretary, Architect Sonny S.T. Echono, commended the graduates and emphasised that the R4i initiative aligns with the agency’s commitment to funding solution-driven research and innovation. He highlighted TETFund’s dedication to fostering a culture of problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement among Nigerians.

Echono acknowledged the efforts of the previous Cohorts, some of whom exhibited their products at the maiden edition of the TETFund National Research Fair held in Abuja in November 2024, saying “…I’m sure that the participants from this particular cohort, whom we have gathered here to celebrate, will not be different as they showcase their innovative outputs”.

He also seized the moment to restate TETFund’s ongoing phased efforts in establishing 48 innovation hubs and entrepreneurship centres across public tertiary institutions under 2023-2025 line interventions, noting that these hubs will spur and equip participants with requisite skills to mentor others with the overall aim of benefiting their institutions and communities.

A cross section of stakeholders, invited guests and participants at the occasion.

Innov8 Hub’s Managing Director, Gregory Ibe (Jnr), reiterated the organisation’s mission to bridge the gap between research, development, and commercialisation.

Expressing gratitude to TETFund, he noted that Innov8 Hub has facilitated the transformation of ideas into impactful solutions, resulting in the development of over 250 prototypes and supporting more than 1,000 researchers, entrepreneurs, and creatives. He called on Nigerians to keep driving innovations as a way of creating meaningful and lasting change in the society.

The Executive Secretary of the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, urged polytechnics to steer Nigeria’s industrialisation through knowledge-based innovation.

Innov8 Director and former ECOWAS Vice President, His Excellency Edward Singhatey, praised the participants’ stunning works put together in under two weeks, and charged them to refine their innovations for market viability.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch Sonny S.T. Echono, and Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof Idris Bugaje, initiating the certificate handover proceedings to Cohort 30 participants

All the participants had great things to say about the R4i programme which opened their eyes to a world of new possibilities. They expressed their appreciation to TETFund and Innov8 for the wonderful and unforgettable experience they just had.

A thoroughly delighted representative, Engineer Nandang Kargwak Ishaku of Plateau State Polytechnic, spoke on behalf of the group, expressing gratitude for the organisers’ role in translating research into practical solutions.

“…more importantly, the work culture at Innov8 Hub has reinforced our belief in a new Nigeria, a nation where homegrown solutions must emerge from the ingenuity of its people, where research fuels industry, where innovation drives sustainable development” he stated.

Engineer Ishaku extended the appreciation of Cohort 30 to the Federal Ministry of Education, TETFund, NBTE, Innov8 Hub and their respective institutions for ensuring their participation in the R4i programme which has literally turned them as academics to “change makers, innovators and pioneers of a new Nigeria”.

The showcased innovations included:

Zero Hunger (Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri): “Rampo Kids,” a nutrient-rich cereal designed to fortify children under five with essential vitamins and minerals. Affordable and Clean Energy (Federal Polytechnic, Nekede): An “Eco-Waste Converter Machine” that transforms biomass waste into clean fuel briquettes through pyrolysis. Climate Action (Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic): A real-time soil moisture and environmental monitoring device with SMS alerts for farmers. Good Health & Well-Being (The Polytechnic Ibadan): “Funfit,” a fitness device encouraging professionals over 40 to engage in physical activities. Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure (Plateau State Polytechnic): “Power Watch,” a system that provides SMS alerts on power fluctuations for water boards and energy providers. Clean Water & Sanitation (Auchi Polytechnic): “Microchem,” an advanced wastewater treatment solution removing microbial and chemical contaminants.

These and other remarkable innovations underscore Nigeria’s vast potential. As demonstrated in the just-concluded R4i initiative, sponsored by TETFund at Innov8 Hub, Nigerian ingenuity is thriving. The challenge now is to sustain and scale these efforts, ensuring that research and innovation drive national development and inspire the next generation of change agents.

*Eniola Olakunri is a public sector analyst and CEO of Write Affairs, based in Abuja.