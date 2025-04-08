South South Youths Demand Review of 13% Derivation

*Urge FG to stop dealing with ex-militants

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Following the increasing economic difficulties in the zone, the South South Youths under the auspices the South-South Revolutionary Coalition, (SOSORC). has called on the federal government to review the current 13 per cent derivation arrangement as it has failed to address the environmental challenges of the Niger Delta and South South geopolitical zone.

Addressing a Press Conference in Abuja, the leader of SOSORC, Cicero Afure said that the 13 per cent derivation had not achieved any meaningful development for the South south zone.

He said, ”we disagree with the current 13% derivation provided for the oil producing States, we demand for true federalism, equitable distribution of the nation resources and reiterate the agitation for resource control as advocated for by the 1999 league of Niger-Delta Governors.”

SOSORC condemn all forms of illegal oil bunkering by oil and gas mafias, saying, ”we also condemn the illegal invasion of different part of the country and kidnapping activities by bandits decorated as hunters.

”We reaffirmed our commitment towards a united Nigeria of sustainable development, with security of lives and properties, justice, equity and fairness for all citizens and regions”.

Afure urged the Federal Government to mandate all multinationals and Indigenous Oil Companies operating in the Niger-Delta to relocate their operational and administrative headquarters to the Niger-Delta region, particularly within the States of their exploration to enhance development of the region.

The group urged the federal government to mandate all multinationals and Indigenous Oil Companies operating in the Niger Delta region to carry out effective and meaningful corporate social responsibility programs that will enhance human capital and infrastructural development of the host communities.

The leader of the group said, ”Much has not been done to address the plight and marginalization of the south-south people, however, we commend Mr. president for the establishment of South-South Development Commission (SSDC), we demand for youths representation in the commission.

“SOSORC declared that the NDDC has failed in its mandate, we demand that the federal government should review the activities of the NDDC, PAP and other intervention body of the region to reflect the current needs of the people and end the politicization of NDDC and all other Niger-Delta intervention bodies by engaging accountable and professional personalities, not unaccountable political party agents, to implement the developmental programs of the agencies for the interests of the people and not for the benefits of few political party members.

”SOSORC posits that failure of the government to timely address the above mentioned demands will result to taking any necessary legitimate means available to us to further the pursuit of our agitations against the federal government of Nigeria and the multi-national oil companies that has exposed the youths and people of the south-south to poverty and hunger in the means of abundance of wealth and resources being exploited from us”.

Also, SOSORC condemned what it described as ”the exploitation of the collective wealth, pains and struggle of our people by a fragment of few political elites and ex-militant leaders.”

It said, ”We therefore, disassociate ourselves from all activities of the ex- Niger-Delta agitators and ex-militant leaders, who are now agents of the FGN, enjoying the government patronage of multi billion naira oil facility and surveillance contracts that is not beneficial to the collective wellbeing and development of the South-South people.”

The group said that ”whatever settlement, amnesty, understanding and resolution reached by the ex-Niger Delta militant leaders and the Federal Government of Nigeria is not binding on the modern youths of the South-South region, and does not represent the interest of non-violent agitators who are the majority, therefore it does not represent the people’s interest.”

SOSORC reiterated that the federal government should as matter of urgency address the problems of oil spillage, environmental degradation and provide compensation for the damages suffered, due to oil exploration that has deprived our people of healthy living condition, destroy our farmlands and deprived our parents of sustainable means of livelihood.

The group said, ”We also demand that FGN should as matter of urgency developed and re-open the seaports in Delta, Rivers and other parts of the South-South region to enhance job creation, meaningful youths engagement and economic development of the people”