  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

Chelle, Seven Home-based Players Leave for London to Join Eagles

Sport | 1 second ago

*Swedish club stops recuperating Zadok from Unity Cup defence

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

The seven players invited to the Super Eagles squad for the defence of the Unity Cup, will fly out of Abuja this morning to London with Head Coach, Eric Chelle.

The mini-tournament is scheduled to hold between May 26 and May 30 at The Valley in London.

The players will also be accompanied by the backroom staff and other NFF officials listed for duties at the mini tournament that the Super Eagles are the defending champions.

NFF sources confirmed last night that the delegation will hit London via Morocco.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chelle unveiled his squad for the Unity Cup defence, with the 27-man team made up of fresh call-ups and experienced players.

The Super Eagles will open their Unity Cup defence on Tuesday against Zimbabwe’s Warriors before taking on the winner of the clash between Jamaica and India, which holds at the same venue.

However, one of the promising stars invited by Chelle has been turned down  by his Swedish club.

AIK confirmed yesterday that Nigerian winger, Zadok Yohanna, 18, will not be released to the Nigeria Football Federation for the upcoming 2026 Unity Cup in London, dealing a blow to Chelle’s plans.

Yohanna, one of Nigeria’s brightest emerging talents in Europe, had earned a place in the Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup.

AIK cited both medical and sporting reasons behind their decision, as Yohanna continues his recovery from injury.

The Swedish club made the announcement on its official website, stressing their support for the player despite his absence from the national team setup this month.

In its statement, AIK said: “AIK Football is proud of Zadok Yohanna who has been selected for the Nigerian national team for their participation in the Unity Cup in London. However, Zadok is in an important final stage of his rehabilitation and the club has therefore decided not to release him on national team duty this time.”

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