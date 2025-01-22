Lagos Govt: We Will Generate Combined 100m Water Gallons Per Day Soon

The Lagos State Government will generate a combined capacity of not less than 100 million gallons of pipe borne water daily from its major water works when the laying of pipes network is completed.

This was revealed on Tuesday when the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab led state officials on an official visit to the State Water Corporation Adiyan 1 and 2 waterworks.

Wahab who spoke with newsmen after the extensive tour during which he took briefings from the consultants on Adiyan 2 and management of the State Water Corporation said the present administration is committed to ensuring that pipe borne water gets to all parts of the state.

He stated that part of measures to make the move realisable is the ongoing laying of an 8.1km water pipe network to serve some communities in Lagos State.

He explained that the Adiyan Water Works 1 is built to supply 70 million gals per day, Adiyan Water Works 2 will supply 11 million per day, Iju water works to supply 5 million per day and Ishashi Water Works to supply 5million with an estimated total of about 100 million gallons of water per day to service Lagos State.

“The water project is a major project that the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is determined that we must solve in the state; and to solve it, we have to come to Adiyan 1 & Adiyan II to assess the level of ongoing project because it is the biggest that is expected to pump 70million gallons per day,” he said.

He said the project being a massive one is closely monitored by the Ministry, adding that it will be completed by the last quarter of the year 2027.

He added that a total length of 8.1Kilometre of about 1600mm Diameter Ductile Iron (DI) pipes for raw water pumping mains are being laid along the stretch of the expansive Adiyan premises.

According to him, “1,600mm thick pipe have been laid to run for 8.1km and it is an ongoing project which the officials of the Ministry have come to inspect and are impressed with the level of work done; it is heartwarming to know that 100 million gallons of water would be supplied from IJU, Adiyan I & 2, Isasi micro and mini water works soon”.

He said this translates that majority of homes in Lagos will have pipe borne water adding that this is the target of the present administration.

He said the tour became necessary in order to see how far the work have gone since the contractor have been mobilized stating that the governor would also visit the site in person soonest.

“This sector remained a focus of the Lagos State Government’s investment and development efforts as such the present administration is committed to achieving a water safe city that guarantees access to clean water for all residents,” he said.

In his response, the Project Manager, representing Salini Nigeria Limited, Mr Cifola Daniele said the scope of the project is the construction of 320,000³/day water treatment plant that will be of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Standard.

He maintained that the water treatment plant project is expected to run for a period of 36months and it will definitely put an end to scarcity of pipe-borne water to various communities in Lagos State.

The Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation, Engineer Muktar Tijani in his remarks commended the level of interest of the Commissioner and management in the affairs of the corporation.

He reiterated that all the concerns raised with him by the consultant on the project have been adequately addressed by the Commissioner during the tour.

Amongst those who accompanied the Commissioner were the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretaries, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji and Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; GM LASWAMO, Engr. Femi Afolabi; Executive Director Operations, Lagos Water Corporation, Engr, Lanke Taiwo, and other directors in the ministry.