  • Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025

Dabiri-Erewa Lauds Richard Edoki on UK Award Nomination

Nigeria | 47 minutes ago

The Chairman/CEO,  Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Nigerian-born broadcaster Richard Edoki, on his nomination for Best Newcomer at the National Hospital Radio Awards 2025, in the United Kingdom.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued by the Commission’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit,  Abdur-Rahman Balogun in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa commended Edoki’s efforts as a shining example of Nigerian excellence in the diaspora, while wishing him success at the Awards Ceremony, set for April 5, 2025, in Leicestershire.

The National Hospital Radio Awards is a yearly event organised by the Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA), to honour brilliant contributions to hospital broadcasting across the UK.

Richybongo, the host of African Vibe with Richybongo on the Community & Hospital Broadcasting Network (CHBN Radio), Cornwall, has been recognised for promoting African culture and fostering diversity and inclusivity through his Sunday evening radio programme.

The programme’s objective is to promote African heritage while building bridges with the Cornish community.

Richard Edoki worked in Nigeria at Silverbird/Rhythm as a Broadcaster before relocating to UK some three years ago.

