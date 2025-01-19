UNIBEN Law Class of ’91, Celebrates Omoregie’s Appointment as VC with Dinner Event

Old coursemates of the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Edoba Omoregie, under the aegis of the 1991 UNIBEN Faculty of Law set, yesterday hosted him to a special dinner event in celebration of his new position.

Omoregie, a specialist in constitutional law, and also an alumnus of the university and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was in October 2024 appointed as the 11th Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin by the school’s governing council.

Following his appointment, his coursemates came together in Lagos yesterday and held a special dinner to honour and celebrate his appointment.

Speaking with THISDAY about the celebrant, his former coursemate, who is now the Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole (SAN), described him as a focused person and a go-getter.

According to him, “He is my childhood friend and somebody I have known for almost four decades now. And I can tell you that throughout that time, I have known him to be a man of integrity and a man who has focus and a very generous person.

“He knows what he wants for the school. He has his plans, and we are there to support him and encourage him to be the best he can be for the university.”

Also speaking, coursemate to the celebrant and Managing Director, XPO Marine Services Limited, Wellington Agharese, encouraged and challenged the celebrant to dream boldly for the university.

“And I want you to act very courageously for the university. You are in a unique position, and you will get plenty of advice.

“You have many friends who befriend the office, not the person. So you will need to be able to decide who is giving you true advice and positive advice. But I can tell you that you have a unique opportunity to even further write your name in gold.

“It’s an opportunity for you to showcase what you are made of. This is not the end. This is just the beginning.”

In his reaction while speaking with THISDAY, Prof Omoregie revealed that he was very elated to be honoured by his peers.

According to him, “I am very elated to be honoured by my peers. These are people that I have known virtually all my life.

“This is a major honour, and I thank them most sincerely for this very kind gesture.

“This appointment for me is a call to service, especially as one who served and was an alumnus of the school, I am not seeing it from the point of view of self glorification but rather as a challenge to make an impact in the lives of students who are my primary responsibility and also to enhance the welfare of my colleagues who are here to impact knowledge.

“More importantly, it’s to deepen the academic profile of the University of Benin, which has continued to be one of the best in the country, if not the best over the course of 54 years.

“There are many things that we have lined up. We have articulated them in a five point agenda. They cut across issues around academic excellence, vocational training, students and staff welfare, infrastructural development, and strengthening unity within the campus.

“All these all together we can achieve in the next four to five years, and we have begun to take baby steps to achieve them.”