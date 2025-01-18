Ethiopian Airlines’ New Terminal to Boost Tourism

Charles Ajunwa

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline brand in Africa, has announced the inauguration of the newly built Wako Gutu Airport Terminal at Bale Robe.

President of the Oromia Regional State, H.E. Shimelis Abdisa, high government officials, Ethiopian Airlines Group executive management members and dignitaries were all present at the historic inauguration.

The new state-of-the-art airport terminal is aimed at advancing the socio-economic and cultural interrelations between the domestic regions and beyond providing seamless domestic air transportation service.

Regarding the inauguration of the new passenger terminal, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are delighted to announce the completion of this terminal project, which brings an enhanced travel experience to our passengers flying to and from this destination. Our commitment to improving the airport experience across our domestic network drives us to invest in upgrades and renovations like this. We take great pride in delivering this state-of-the-art facility and look forward to offering our passengers an elevated level of comfort and convenience.”

Bale is among the iconic Ethiopian tourist destinations, with its proximity to one of the most spectacular and extensive underground caverns in the world, “Holqa Sof Omar”, famously known as the Sof Omar cave.

Ethiopian Airlines’ flight to Bale Robe also plays a crucial role in enhancing the tourism potential of the Bale Mountains National Park by improving accessibility and promoting the region as a prime tourist destination. Ethiopian Airlines continues to enhance regional connectivity, serving over 22 destinations across the country. Demonstrating its commitment to transforming domestic aviation, Ethiopian Airlines operates up to 14 weekly flights to and from Robe Wako Gutu Airport.

This dedication is further highlighted by the recent inauguration of Gode Ugaas Miraad and Jinka Airports Terminals, the renovation of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport’s Domestic Terminal, the resumption of services to Dembi Dollo and Axum Airports, the launch of new air services to Nekemite, and the inauguration of Bale Robe’s Wako Gutu Airport Terminal Building along with its ancillary facilities. Since the acquisition of the Ethiopian Airports Enterprise by Ethiopian Airlines Group as a Strategic Business Unit (SBU) in 2017, Ethiopian Airlines Group has taken over the administrative role including construction and renovation projects of airports in the country.