Rivers State Court Judgement: PDP Accepts Verdict, Affirms Ewor-led State Executives

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, acknowledged receipt, as well as considered and accepted the judgement of the Rivers State High Court on the party’s state leadership.

In the Suit No. PHC/2301/CS/2024, the Rivers State High Court nullified the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of the party in Rivers State conducted on July 27, August 10 and August 31, 2024, respectively.

The party said in line with the judgement of the court delivered on Monday, January 13, 2025, the NWC affirmed the Hon. Nname Ewor-led Rivers State executive to henceforth pilot the affairs of the PDP Rivers State Chapter in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

A statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said, “The NWC commends the decision of the court, which reaffirms the famed position of the PDP as the bastion of transparency in the due process of internal democracy and strict adherence to the rule of law and party guidelines in the conduct of Congresses and other activities.”

The NWC called on all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of the party in Rivers State and the nation to work with the Ewor-led Rivers State executive to ensure the unity, stability, growth and continuous success of the PDP in Rivers State.

The NWC charged the Ewor-led Rivers State executive to work hard to further unite the party in the state so that the people of the state could continue to enjoy the massive dividends of democracy as being delivered by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of PDP.

The NWC commended all members of PDP in Rivers State for their steadfastness and unshaken belief in the ideals of the party as a truly democratic and all-inclusive party guided only by the collective will, yearning and aspiration of the people.