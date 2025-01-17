Five Killed in Another Ondo Communal Clash

Fidelis David in Akure

Five persons have been killed in another Communal clash at Gbalegi, a disputed community linking Akure and Idanre.

The latest conflict is coming four days after a communal clash between the Owake and Ebo communities in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State led to the death of two people.

THISDAY gathered that the latest incident which occurred on Friday was connected to a land dispute between Akure and Idanre while tension had been mounting for days before it led to deadly clash on Friday at about 8am.

It was also gathered that those killed were initially brought to the nearby police station before they were taken to the mogue in Akure.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the conflict, but explained that four people were killed and seven suspects had been arrested.

“The Ondo State Police Command received a distress call that a group of of thugs mobilized themselves to Gbalegi area, (a disputed land between Akure and Idanre) attacking the people of the said area.

“The Police on receipt of the information moved to the scene and arrested Seven people who were in possession of Charms and Seven single barrel guns with cache of live ammunition and expended ones, the Police further combed the nearby bush areas and found four corpse with bulllet wounds.

“The CP calls for caution in handling cases related to boundary issues and urge communities involved in land disputes to approach the law court for proper redress rather than resorting to self help or violence.”