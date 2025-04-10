Ake Pavilion Completion: Amosun’s Cheap Political Blackmail Revisited

By Olufemi Shokunbi

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola popularly known as Yayi was recently embroiled in needless controversy after rightly intervening in the completion of the Ake Pavilion and a new library and administrative office complex in Ewang Extension, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. For avoidance of doubts, the real reason for the controversy which many people in Ogun Central, condemned as unnecessary and political blackmail, was Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s vituperation and bitterness that Adeola “diverted” funds meant for the Ake Pavilion project to other initiatives.

It is important to state here that the Ake Pavilion holds significant cultural and historical importance for the Egba people. It symbolizes our pride, unity, and future, serving as a powerful representation of our heritage. The pavilion’s significance is deeply rooted in the history of the Egba people, particularly in the story of Ajalake, a direct descendant of Oduduwa, who played a crucial role in the establishment of the Egba nation.

The Egba Ake section, which the pavilion represents, is considered the aristocracy of the Egba people, with its principal noblemen serving as kingmakers of the Alake. In essence, the Ake Pavilion serves as a tangible connection to the Egba people’s rich history, cultural heritage, and traditional institutions.

Incidentally and from the accounts I have read and heard so far about Senator Adeola, he is also an Egba man because his mother was born to the Odutolu Family in Kemta,

under Egba Ake, one of the principal sections that make up Egbaland. I wish I knew him, I would have encouraged him to do more for his maternal people of Egbaland.

Anyhow, Adeola’s intervention was meant to address the prolonged abandonment of the Pavilion project, which had become a concern for the people and political elite in Egbaland. Leveraging his position as the Senate Chairman, Appropriation Committee, he secured budget approval for the project’s completion and the construction of a library and administrative office complex. However, the controversy surrounding the alleged fund diversion was designed and tailored by his detractors to overshadow his good intention and efforts.

As a recap, in an intriguing twist of the gesture, Amosun’s media aide, Lanre Akinwale, said the inscription on the Library signpost tagged: “Renovation of Ake Pavilion Roofing and other Facilities, Ogun State”, suggested that funds meant for the Ake Pavilion had been diverted to entirely different projects.

Additionally, Akinwale stated that the Ake Pavilion Project was done from Amosun’s personal resources, and not a constituency project while in office. The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a Library construction project at the Ewang Estate Extension, Abeokuta, facilitated by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (YAYI).

“However, the project board erected at the site of the Library project has a different inscription, tagged, “Renovation of Ake Pavilion Roofing and other Facilities, Ogun State”.

“What this simply connotes is that there is a budget in the Federal Appropriation for the Ake Pavilion project, which is being diverted to an entirely different project. Otherwise, how could the facilitator of the Library project inscribe a narration, entirely different from what he facilitated?

“To set the record straight, the Library project in question has no connection to the ongoing construction of the Ake Pavilion project by Senator Ibikunle Amosun. The Ake Pavilion project is Senator Amosun’s gift to the entire people of Abeokuta, and it’s being single-handedly funded by him.

“While Senator Amosun welcomes the facilitation of Federal Government-funded projects to Ogun State, it is essential to ensure that such projects are done with sincerity and without misrepresenting facts.

“We advise Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola to provide accurate information to the people of Ogun State, especially Abeokuta, regarding the Library project he facilitated to Ewang Estate Extension.

By insinuating diversion of funds to other initiatives, Amosun aims to undermine Adeola’s efforts and score a cheap political point. While Akinwale’s clarification may be necessary for record purposes, the accusation of fund diversion made against Adeola is not only unfounded but also prejudicial, biased, and demeaning. It’s a clear attempt to tarnish Adeola’s reputation and undermine his efforts in completing the Ake Pavilion project.

The fact that Adeola’s camp has provided a reasonable explanation for the project’s signage, which aligns with budgetary classifications, further weakens Amosun’s accusation.

It is essential to recognize that such baseless accusations can have far-reaching consequences, damaging not only individuals but also institutions and communities.

Amosun’s claim that he initiated and self-funded the Ake Pavilion project remains unsubstantiated and lacks concrete evidence. Until credible proof is provided, this claim should be treated with skepticism.

It’s essential to separate facts from baseless assertions , especially in the context of political discourse, where claims are often used to sway public opinion or score points. Verification and evidence-based claims are crucial in maintaining the integrity of public discussions.

Above all, leaving the Ake Pavilion project uncompleted would have been a waste of resources and a missed opportunity for the community. Senator Adeola’s intervention and commitment to completing the project should, therefore, be commended and not criticized. By taking the initiative to complete the project, Adeola has demonstrated leadership, responsibility, and a genuine interest in the well-being of the community.

Rather than being accused of diverting funds, Adeola should be applauded for his efforts in bringing the project to fruition, and his contributions to the community’s development should be recognized.

In my opinion as an Egba man who is very pleased with Adeola’s patriotic intervention, the baseless accusation against Adeola could be a calculated move to undermine his governorship ambitions. By raising unfounded accusations of diversion of funds meant for the Ake Pavilion project to other initiatives, Amosun is attempting to tarnish Adeola’s reputation and credibility.

This is coming when Amosun has been relatively inactive in Ogun State politics, having lost relevance in recent years. By raising the accusation of diversion of funds, Amosun is trying to regain attention and influence through the launch of a public attack on Adeola, who is considered a strong contender for the governorship position. It’s clear that there’s more to this story than meets the eye. Amosun’s motives and the timing of his accusation raise questions about his true intentions. Is this a genuine concern about mismanagement of funds, or a desperate attempt to discredit a political rival?

Adeola’s completion of the Ake Pavilion project indeed casts a shadow on Ibikunle Amosun’s legacy as a prominent Egba indigene and former eight-year governor of Ogun State. As someone who held significant influence and power, Amosun’s inability to complete the project during his tenure raises questions about his priorities and commitment to the community.

Amosun has a penchant for controversy. His antecedents and controversies are well-documented. Recently, he’s been at odds with Dangote over past policy measures during his administration. The latest controversy that’s been making waves is his accusation against Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, alleging diversion of funds meant for the Ake Pavilion project to a different initiative.

This isn’t Amosun’s first brush with controversy. His recent accusations against Adeola and his bickering with Dangote are just the latest examples. Interestingly, his immediate past administration was marked by several abandoned projects that were initiated towards the end of his tenure. These projects, which were likely started with great fanfare, were left unfinished and abandoned, leaving the people of Ogun State to wonder about the wisdom of starting such projects in the first place.

The abandonment of these projects not only represents a waste of resources but also a betrayal of the trust that the people of Ogun State had placed in the Amosun administration. It’s a clear example of how poor planning, lack of foresight, and perhaps even political considerations can lead to costly and unnecessary projects that ultimately serve no purpose.

It’s unfortunate that Amosun, whose legacy is marred by such abandoned projects, which could have been completed and put to good use if properly planned and executed, is the one accusing Adeola of diversion of funds. These uncompleted projects stand as a testament to the failures of his administration and a reminder of the need for more responsible and effective governance.

This discrepancy undermines his credibility and reinforces the notion that his administration failed to deliver on its promises. In contrast, the completion of the project by Adeola can be seen as a testament to his dedication to the community and his ability to get things done. Amosun’s inaction on the project during his tenure serves as a reminder of the shortcomings of his administration.

Amosun’s obstinacy and undue stubbornness on policy issues had severe consequences for Ogun State, leading to the relocation of the Dangote Refinery to Lagos. This move resulted in a significant economic loss for Ogun State, as the refinery’s presence would have generated substantial revenue and created jobs.

The Dangote Refinery is a massive project, spanning an area roughly seven times the size of Victoria Island in Lagos. With 150 heavy-duty trucks moving in and out of the facility daily, it is clear that Ogun State missed out on a huge opportunity. Lagos is now reaping the benefits of hosting the refinery, which is expected to boost the state’s economy significantly. In contrast, Ogun State is left to ponder what could have been if Amosun had been more accommodating and willing to work with Dangote.

The Itori cement factory, which had been shut down during Amosun’s tenure, was recently reopened, thanks to the efforts of Governor Dapo Abiodun. This is a significant achievement, as the factory’s closure had likely caused economic hardship for the local community.

The Amosun administration had a history of controversy, including the termination of contracts and disputes with investors. Governor Abiodun’s efforts to reopen the Itori cement factory demonstrate his commitment to reviving the local economy and creating jobs. This move is a testament to his administration’s focus on economic development and community growth.

Likewise, Senator Adeola can boast of several life-impacting projects across communities in his Ogun West senatorial district and beyond. His commitment to community development is evident in the various projects he has initiated and completed. Some of his notable projects and initiatives include: Building several schools in underserved communities, providing scholarships to over 5,000 students, and upgrading educational facilities to create a better learning environment for Nigerian youths.

His youth empowerment initiatives also include skill acquisition programmes, providing start-up grants for entrepreneurs, and facilitating access to vocational training, helping thousands of youths become financially independent.

Adeola’s intervention in infrastructure development involves the construction of schools, healthcare centres, and rural roads to improve access to essential services for residents of Ogun State.

He has also left his imprints in the health sector, improving healthcare services through the construction of healthcare centres and facilities.

These projects and initiatives demonstrate Senator Adeola’s dedication to improving the lives of his constituents and contributing to the overall development of Ogun State and Nigeria.

*Shokunbi wrote from Beje, Ijebu-Igbo