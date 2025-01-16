Chevron Advocates Continuous Research to Sustain Nigeria’s Environment for Devt

•Awards grants to two doctoral candidates

Peter Uzoho





Oil and gas giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited has stressed the need to sustain the environment for Nigeria’s development and prosperity through continuous research aimed at finding new and better ways to preserve nature.

Chevron has also unveiled two fresh beneficiaries of the S.L. Edu Research Grant, funded by the multinational oil and gas company in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF).

Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Jim Swartz, made the call during his goodwill message at the 23rd Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture held in Lagos, with the theme: “Greening Africa’s Economies: Can Climate Positive Growth Deliver Prosperity?”

Represented at the occasion by Chevron’s General Manager, Policy, Government, and Public Affairs, Mr. Olusoga Oduselu, Swartz emphasised the need for a collaborative work towards environmental conservation, which he viewed as a key factor for attaining well-being, economic growth, and prosperity.

He said Edu’s vision for the NCF still thrived after 45 years and commended the foundation for upholding the vision and strengthening the institution as a leader in nature conservation in Nigeria and beyond.

He said the theme of the event addresses the critical impact of climate issues on economies and environments and lauded the guest speaker and former Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for providing erudite insight into the theme.

The Chevron boss further noted that Osinbajo’s presentation which was a call to action inspired optimism and underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts to achieve Africa’s sustainable future.

He said Chevron Nigeria values a lower-carbon future, investing in reducing carbon intensity and expanding lower-carbon businesses.

According to Swartz, Chevron Corporation is a signatory of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change and Chevron Nigeria supports Chevron Corporation’s commitment to global net-zero goals.

He maintained that Chevron Nigeria enhances environmental performance with innovative projects in energy efficiency, flare reductions, renewables, and carbon capture, adding that in Nigeria, the company collaborates with the National Climate Change Council on developing the Carbon Market Framework.

Swartz stated, “Chevron Nigeria’s vision is to be the regional energy company most admired for its people, partnership, and performance. We aim to develop affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress.

“In line with our vision, we have maintained a mutually beneficial partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), producing commendable projects to conserve our environment and build Nigeria’s economy.

“One of the projects is the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) built with funds provided by Chevron Corporation in 1992 as a reserved sanctuary for the rich flora and fauna of the Lekki Peninsula and a significant uptake of available Carbon dioxide (CO2) in the environment.

“Today, the LCC has become one of Africa’s most prominent and diverse urban parks. It attracts tourists from all over the world, thus contributing to the nation’s economy.

“The LCC is also known as a safe habitat for several species of plants and animals going extinct and has attracted several educational researchers.”

Reiterating Chevron’s pride in supporting the annual Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture and sponsor a Research Grant Scheme in memory of the late icon, the managing director stated, “To sustain our environment for development and prosperity, there is a need for continuous research to find new and better ways to preserve nature.”

In this regard, he recalled that since 2006, through the S.L. Edu Research Grant and in partnership with the NCF, Chevron Nigeria Limited has continued to award scholarships to doctoral candidates whose research works were on environmental conservation and sustainable development in Nigeria.

According to him, about 38 PhD students have benefited from the grant since its inception.

He congratulated the two awardees unveiled at the occasion – Mr. Johanna Christopher Tumba of the University of Jos and Ms. Oluwatoyin Mary Oluyinka of the University of Ibadan, saying the company looked forward to their contributions to the body of knowledge in the nature conservation space.

“I also encourage every one of us to commit to preserving our environment. As we seek to address the impact of climate issues on economies and the environment, let us continue to work together to create a more sustainable future for all.

“Let us prioritise environmental integrity and equitable solutions to keep global climate goals within reach.

“With the right sensitisation, advocacy, and action, we can collectively contribute and deliver needed Climate-Positive Growth for Prosperity,” Swartz added.