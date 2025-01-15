  • Wednesday, 15th January, 2025

Leadway Advocates Public Safety in New Business Year

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Holdings, one of the non-banking financial institutions has staged a public safety campaign aimed at equipping  business operators and members of the insuring public with  expert insights and practical tips to remain informed, vigilant and prepared, with the aim of  bridging the gap against risk exposure.

The campaign saw the firm hosting a webinar  session in which it assembled experts in risk management and safety   to brainstorm on security challenges facing businesses and way out in the new business year.

Speaking at the session,  the  Leadway Chief Security Officer, Imeh Udofia, highlighted the importance of personal vigilance and adopting safety best practices.

He said: “The new year presents opportunities for celebration, but it also brings unique security challenges. Simple actions, like safeguarding personal belongings, reporting lost items with your identity, avoiding late-night commutes, and staying aware of your surroundings, can make all the difference”.

Speaking further he said  security was  not passive but required awareness and action. 

He said at Leadway, the mission was to empower  people with the knowledge and tools to navigate these challenges safely.

Speaking on road safety, the Chief Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Corpse, (FRAS) Godwin Umweni Johnson,  urged Nigerians to embrace shared responsibility. 

According to him,as  an organisation,  the FRSC has  increased activities this period to match the dynamism of the period. 

“This year, we are taking a paradigm shift with the theme ‘Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving”, where our focus this year extends to passengers, urging them to take responsibility for their safety.  He said while drivers remain key focus, the FRSC was empowering passengers to hold them accountable. 

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and when every road user plays his or her  part, we can create a crash-free and safe environment. The risks are not mystical; they are preventable when we prioritise responsibility and caution” he stated.

Participants  at the webinar  session lauded Leadway’s proactive approach in providing valuable insights into fostering a culture of safety. 

