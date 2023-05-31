Leadway Promotes Literacy, Reading Competition in Schools,

To further exemplify its commitment to the promotion of literacy, bolstering

reading culture, and improving quality education among children aged 6-12,

Leadway Group has launched an innovative extra-curricular initiative campaign

Tagged: ‘Pages to Places’.

The initiative is targeted at 12 public schools across six states in Nigeria, which include Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu, and Port Harcourt.

The ‘Pages to Places’ initiative, targeted at children, is a book reading initiative across select public primary schools with a vision to steer the young generation towards expanding the reading culture, broadening their healthy imaginative abilities, believing in a better world and becoming better, more creative, and more promising individuals.

The initiative, which is under the group’s education-focused corporate social responsibility drive-Leadway Goes to School, has been designed to commemorate the 2023 Children’s Day celebration and is scheduled to run from Tuesday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Speaking on the initiative, the Group Chief Marketing Officer of Leadway

Holdings, Mr. Olusakin Labeodan, said according to the World Culture Score

Index, Nigeria has one of the world’s lowest reading cultures.

He said at the same time, available statistics from the National Commission for

Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education has shown that 38 per cent of

Nigerians were illiterate, with four out of every ten primary school children being illiterate.

“We believe in the transformative power of a book, its potential to improve the intellectual capacity of our young ones, and its capacity to shape the future into a promising horizon no matter one’s social-economic background.

“With a little over 40 percent of Nigerians comprising young people under the

age of 14, it has become imperative for organisations like ours to intervene and help build this generation into a pipeline of global talents and leaders. This is the philosophy that drives our organisation. We are thrilled to be launching this initiative with hundreds of children who desperately need to improve their skills,” he stated.