Plateau Taskforce Raids Human Trafficking Rings, Arrests 183, Rescues 11 Minors

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Government has announced a major breakthrough in its intensified campaign against human trafficking, following a coordinated overnight raid that led to the arrest of 183 suspects and the rescue of 11 minors across multiple locations in the state.

The operation, carried out by the Plateau State Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, was described as “a turning point” in the fight against modern-day slavery by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi, Esq., who addressed journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Jos on Saturday.

According to the Attorney-General, the raid was the product of months of strategic planning, intelligence gathering, and a comprehensive review of past operations. He said the Taskforce had transformed into a more sophisticated and proactive unit capable of outmanoeuvring trafficking syndicates that had long exploited gaps in enforcement.

Daffi disclosed that among the 183 arrested were 41 women, while 11 minors were rescued from environments he described as “the shadows of societal decay.”

The Attorney-General issued a stern warning to individuals involved in child prostitution, stressing that the state would no longer treat the crime as a social issue but as a grave human rights violation.

“Child prostitution is human trafficking. There is no consent when a minor is involved. It is exploitation, coercion, and a gross violation of the Child’s Rights Law,” he said.

He condemned adults who patronize minors, labelling them “predators” and declaring that they would face the full weight of the law without the option of fines or lenient penalties.

Daffi announced the immediate enforcement of a new policy targeting establishments that enable or profit from human trafficking. Under the “Seal, Seize, and Demolish” directive, any property found to be harbouring minors for prostitution or facilitating trafficking will be shut down and forfeited to the state.

Where structures are dedicated to such illicit activities, demolition will follow.

“These businesses are a cancer on our economy,” he said. “We are sanitizing Plateau State to ensure that only legitimate and lawful establishments thrive.”

The Attorney-General also addressed the role of families in trafficking, describing it as a painful but necessary conversation. He condemned relatives who hand over children to traffickers under the guise of seeking financial opportunities.

“Poverty is not an excuse for commodifying children,” he said, warning that the state would prosecute any family member complicit in trafficking or negligent in their duty of care.

Parents who abandon their responsibilities and expose their children to exploitation will also face criminal liability.

Daffi vowed that the Taskforce would continue to evolve, adopting new technologies and intelligence strategies to stay ahead of trafficking networks.

“To the traffickers, recruiters, and enablers, we are coming for you,” he declared. “The hunters have become the hunted, and you have no place to hide in Plateau State.”

He emphasized that the government is investing in specialized training and rehabilitation infrastructure to support rescued victims and sustain long-term enforcement.

The Attorney-General concluded by reaffirming the state’s commitment to restoring Plateau’s reputation as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” insisting that the administration is “up and doing” in its mission to protect vulnerable citizens and uphold justice.