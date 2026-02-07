NAF Mulls Structured Withdrawal of Firearms from Retiring Personnel

The Nigerian Air Force has begun a structured and lawful withdrawal of service firearms from retiring personnel to strengthen weapons accountability, enhance public safety and align veteran administration with international best practices.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, disclosed this in Abuja at the CAS meeting with NAF Veterans, held at the weekend.

He was represented at the event by the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Anthony Martins, who conveyed the Air Force leadership’s position on the initiative.

Aneke said the exercise was not punitive but an administrative necessity to ensure compliance with the Firearms Act while safeguarding retired personnel and the wider society.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to retrieve all service-issued weapons from retiring officers and airmen, particularly senior citizens, to prevent risks associated with misuse, diversion or improper storage.

“The Nigerian Air Force recognises the distinguished service of its veterans, but service weapons remain government property and must be duly accounted for at retirement, in line with extant laws,” he said.

The CAS revealed that the NAF was also exploring a regulated armoury arrangement that would allow eligible retirees to lawfully possess approved firearm calibres for personal protection.

He explained that modalities were being developed to ensure transparency, regulation and full compliance with national firearms laws before any such framework is implemented.

Aneke noted that the firearm withdrawal policy forms part of broader reforms in veteran administration, including plans to establish Veteran Well-Being Centres nationwide.

He said the centres would serve as one-stop hubs for welfare support, documentation, security-related matters and healthcare coordination for retired personnel.

The CAS added that the Air Force was leveraging technology through digital platforms and help desks to improve communication and service delivery, especially for elderly veterans.

He reassured veterans that their safety and dignity remained paramount, stressing that the NAF would balance welfare considerations with national security imperatives.

The CAS also highlighted the importance of health and wellness in post-service life, describing it as a key pillar of veteran welfare and sustainable reintegration.

A public health message by Dr Ugochukwutuberem Nnamdi of the 063 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Abuja, noted that health encompasses physical, mental and social well-being.

He said the transition from military to civilian life often presents emotional and psychological challenges, urging veterans to adopt healthy lifestyles and seek timely medical support.

The parley provided an interactive platform for veterans to share concerns and offer recommendations on welfare, security and post-service integration. (NAN)