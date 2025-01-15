FIRS Commends SIFAX for Supporting Tax Revenue Growth in 2024

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has recognized SIFAX Group for its significant contribution to Nigeria’s tax revenue growth and compliance efforts in 2024.

During an appreciation visit to SIFAX Group’s headquarters in Lagos, Head of the Taxpayers Service Unit at FIRS’ Lagos Mainland West Medium Taxpayers Office, Mr. Kazeem Olanrewaju, announced that SIFAX Group is now ranked among the Top 20 companies under FIRS’ jurisdiction, out of 300 assessed organizations.

Olanrewaju noted that the visit reflects FIRS’ customer-focused approach in acknowledging top-performing companies that have demonstrated consistent diligence in tax filing compliance throughout the year.

As part of the visit, the agency presented SIFAX Group with a formal commendation letter co-signed by Mr. Olanrewaju and Tax Controller, E.F. George. The letter praised SIFAX Group’s exceptional dedication, stating: “As the year comes to a close, it is with great pride and gratitude that we write to commend your company for being part of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) revenue collection success story for the year 2024. This milestone could not have been possible without your company’s unwavering dedication and exceptional support in the area of tax filing compliance.”

Responding on behalf of SIFAX Group, Director of Strategy and Operations, Mr. Oliver Omajuwa, expressed gratitude for the recognition. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting FIRS and contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“As a socially responsible organization, we firmly believe in the principle of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and prompt regulatory compliance is a key aspect of our commitment. We remain dedicated to supporting the government’s vision of widening the tax net and fostering economic growth,” said Mr. Omajuwa.