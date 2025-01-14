NSE Kicks over FG’s Appointment of ‘Unqualified’ Persons into River Basin Authorities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at the weekend raised strong objections to the selection of ‘unqualified’ persons into engineering positions at the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

In a statement in Abuja signed by its President, Margaret Oguntala, the NSE explained that having carefully reviewed the composition of the various RBDA boards, it noticed that many of the appointees assigned to manage the critical engineering positions were not professionals in the field of engineering.

The federal government had on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, announced the reconstitution of the executive management of the 12 river basin authorities.

Specifically, the NSE listed the positions of the executive director, engineering and executive director, planning and design as lacking the necessary qualifications and professional credentials. Besides, it pointed out that findings also revealed that only four of the appointments were allotted to engineers as executive directors.

These were: Julius Oloro (Executive Director Engineering, Ogun-Osun RBDA); Mohammed Shettima (Executive Director, Engineering, Chad BDA) and Babajamu Adeniran (Executive Director, Engineering Designate, Lower Niger RBDA).

Others included : Charles Osua Akpan (Executive Director, Engineering, Cross River RBDA) and Alanamu Ayinla Abolere, (Executive Director, Planning & Design, Lower Niger RBDA).

“This press statement is, therefore, issued to express our deep concerns regarding the implications of these appointments for the future of Nigeria’s water resources management and sustainable development.

“The RBDAs play a pivotal role in ensuring the efficient administration and equitable distribution of our nation’s water resources, which are essential for agricultural productivity, environmental sustainability and economic growth.

“It is vital that these Authorities are overseen by individuals who possess both the technical expertise and professional qualifications required to navigate the complex engineering challenges of the industry,” the apex engineering society in Nigeria argued.

It maintained that the appointment of personnel without the requisite engineering qualifications undermines the integrity of these institutions and jeopardises the ability to fulfil their mandates effectively.

The NSE raised serious questions about the commitment of the federal government to upholding the standards of professionalism in governance, particularly in sectors that directly impact the livelihood of millions of Nigerians.

It urged the federal government to reconsider these appointments and adhere to established guidelines that ensure the appointment of qualified professionals for key leadership roles, advocating for transparency and consultations in the appointment process and the necessity of qualified engineers.

These, it said, are those who possess the relevant degrees and professional accreditation to occupy, particularly, the positions of executive director, engineering and executive director, planning and design in the management/boards to oversee the vital departments in the RBDAs.

Besides, the NSE called on civil society and concerned citizens to join it in voicing the critical issue, stressing that it was imperative that it helps the government in making the right choices, ensuring that the nation’s infrastructure management is led by competent, qualified professionals who can navigate the complexities of resource management for sustainable development.

“We encourage stakeholders in engineering, environment and development sectors to raise awareness, share insights and collaborate on strategies that promote the appointment of qualified individuals in leadership positions across Nigeria’s public sector as established in the relevant laws of the land.

“The NSE, the umbrella organisation for all registered and practising Nigerian engineers in Nigeria and in the diaspora, remains steadfast on its mandate of advocating for the advancement of the engineering profession in Nigeria as well as the wellbeing of all its members and the nation in general,” the organisation added.