NSE Confers Fellowship on 178 Engineers, Urges Awardees to Promote Local Content

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) yesterday conferred its fellowship on 178 members, urging awardees to forge meaningful relationships and promote Nigerian content.

Speaking at a dinner for the new conferees in Abuja, the National President of the society, Margaret Oguntala, said the unique occasion served as a platform to celebrate excellence, dedication, and the spirit of innovation.

She stated that Nigerian engineers had been at the forefront of driving progress and development across various sectors, whether in infrastructure, energy, healthcare or information technology.

She added that it behoved on the new fellows to carry the banner of the profession high anywhere they go, charging them to carry themselves always with the dignity and comportment that the fellowship.

Oguntala paid tribute to the awardees’ commitment to excellence, their tireless pursuit of knowledge, and their dedication to the advancement of the profession, explaining that each conferee represented the epitome of engineering excellence.

“The crucial networking session offers the opportunity for all of us-engineers, politicians and other stakeholders to engage with one another and forge meaningful relationships that will culminate in long-term collaborations for the ultimate cause of mutual advancement for our respective professions as well as progress and prosperity for our dear nation.

“In line with this mission, it is my fervent belief that stakeholders from various sectors essentially need to join forces with the NSE for us to jointly provide meaningful support to the government in the areas of tackling critical national issues such as improving our country’s infrastructure stock, combating diseases, creating employment, alleviating poverty and generally improving the living standards of our citizens.

“The collective strength of engineers alongside other professionals will undoubtedly unlock the potential that will bring about the much-needed development in our country.”

“As you join the league of elite professionals in delivering value services for the development of your beloved nation, it behoves on you to first and foremost carry the banner of our society high anywhere you go. We also expect you to carry yourselves always with the dignity and comportment that this Fellowship bestows on you,” she advised.

In addition to being torchbearers of the promotion of the standards and ethics of NSE, she urged them to promote Nigerian content development in all ramifications.

“ It is the only way that sustainable infrastructure delivery can be guaranteed in Nigeria. My last word for you tonight is: Let your work inspire and set benchmarks for others to follow. Embrace this honour with a sense of responsibility and commitment. Be the torchbearers of progress, the champions of quality and the advocates for sustainable development,” Oguntala stressed.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Fellows/College of Fellows of the NSE, Maliki Kamila, said a total of 178 engineers who had distinguished themselves in the practice and promotion of engineering were conferred with the fellowship, the highest level any practicing engineer in Nigeria can attain.

“These eminent professionals are commended for having scaled through the procedures for screening and assessment as the process has remained very thorough but fair.

“This is why, even though the membership strength of the Society is currently about 82,000 members, only a few percentage has been elevated to the fellowship grade,” Kamila stated.