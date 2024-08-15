NSE Confers Fellowship, Honours Exceptional Engineers

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has honoured its exceptional members, including the seasoned information technology engineer and service management expert, Dagogo Bruce Buowari.

During the ceremony which took place in Abuja, NSE President and Chairman-in-Council, Margaret Aina Oguntala, emphasized that the society’s decision to recognize and confer fellowship on the engineers stemmed from their exemplary contributions to the profession and the nation.

Oguntala highlighted that the fellowship acknowledges past achievements and charges recipients to continue serving with excellence and integrity.

These distinguished engineers are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and serve as role models for the next generation.

“The fellowship is a testament to their dedication, skills, and commitment to advancing engineering in Nigeria and globally,” he said.

Reacting to the award, Buowari expressed a sense of fulfilment and described the fellowship as the culmination of hard work, experience, and a rigorous screening process, even as he pledged to continue supporting the profession and giving back to society.

Buowari’s commitment to the NSE extends beyond his professional achievements and includes his involvement with critical industry stakeholders, such as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

He has represented Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in some federal government committees, including the Presidential Decade of Gas Initiative which focuses on shaping the future of gas as a development driver in the country.