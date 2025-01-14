CDS: Terrorists Getting Foreign Funding to Continue Destabilisation of Nigeria

•Says there’s need for more proactive approach to security challenges across Nigeria

•Military honours outstanding officers at 2025 armed forces remembrance day

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday, insisted that terrorists groups in the country were getting foreign funding to continue their distabilisation agenda.

Musa, who noted that some of the surrendered terrorists and even those apprehended by troops were in possession of foreign currency, however, said there was a need for a more proactive approach to addressing security challenges across the country.

This was as the High Command of the Nigerian military, has honoured outstanding officers, who made exceptional contributions in the successes it has already recorded, especially the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other emerging security threats.

The military also explained that the award night for the officers 2025, was incorporated into existing Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day and Regimental Dinner to reward and celebrate those currently making contributions in securing Nigeria’s territorial integrity while remembering and honouring those who paid the supreme price to secure the country.

Musa, who spoke while responding to questions from Arise news channel Morning Show presenters, disclosed that military authority was reaching out to its foreign partners to trace and block source of these foreign terrorism financing.

He stressed that terrorism financing was the oxygen that continued to sustain terrorism in Nigeria, stating that if their source of funding was blocked, they would naturally go extinction.

Musa, however, tasked troops to intensify their efforts in combating criminals, urging them to pursue and neutralise threats wherever they might hide.

The CDS said there was a need for a more proactive approach to addressing security challenges across the country, adding that in 2025, the troops must make a difference in the operations against insecurity.

According to him, “We are not where we want to be, but we’re heading there, and I can assure you that by working together, we shall overcome all acts of evil.

“Our task is to look for the bad guys and take them down. Is that clear? I’ve encouraged all our commanders.

“This year, we must make a great difference in all our operations. We must step out of the temple, look for the criminals wherever they enter, and go after them.”

Welcoming President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, top military leaders and other guest to the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, Regimental Dinner and Award for Officers, last night, Musa said they were not only remembering the sacrifices of fallen heroes, who had given their lives to serve the country, but also to the bravery of military personnel across the land.

“We honour the bravery of our departed and the faith of our commitment to upholding the values of patriotism, loyalty and dedication.

“As we celebrate our heroes, we also acknowledge the challenges confronting our nation. We further recognise the ongoing efforts of our armed forces to address emerging security challenges and promote peace in our region,” he said.