CDS Musa Lauds Omoluwabi Golfers, Charges Nigerians on Unity 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, has applauded the Omoluwabi Golfers Forum led by a former Captain, IBB International Golf and Country Club, Prof Bola Afolabi, for using golf to forge friendships, promote societal values and helping the government to build a virile nation.

He also appealed to Nigerians to defend the unity, peace and oneness of the nation, despite the current challenges. He spoke last weekend at an event held at the Golf and Health Signature in Abuja.

Gen Musa, who was the special guest at the event, lauded the Omoluwabi Golfers Forum for using its platform to ensure unity and bonding people together.

“The country is currently going through a challenging time. Great countries go through challenges, but the issue is how we handle these challenges.

“Nigeria is a big country, unfortunately, there are a lot of countries that do not want us to be united and are doing everything possible to divide us, and that we must not allow.

“Associations like this make it impossible for them to succeed, and so I want to encourage us not to get tired,” the CDS said.

He described golf as a unifying factor noting that apart from the health benefits derived from it, it also allows interaction and to share ideas.

The CDS also commended the President, of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for establishing the unique facility that would bridge the gap and provide the ambience for optimal entertainment, health, recreation and unity of the country.

On his part, Runsewe noted that the golfing community was set to take the game to another level through strong friendship, network and togetherness, adding that this was what the country needed now.

“Golf is more than a game. It brings people together, irrespective of tribe, religion, or interest.

“Omoluwabi has opened a new chapter and created a conducive environment for us to bring those ideals among Nigerians. The group has also a statement by bringing people from different circles to believe in togetherness, friendship, building and promoting the culture of our great country,” Runsewe said.

The Chairman of Omoluwabi Golfers Forum, Prof. Bola Afolabi, describes golf as a game that teaches integrity, unity, and business acumen giving members the opportunity to relax and discuss key issues with people of like minds with the purpose of contributing to national discourse and finding solutions to societal problems.

“We want to provide sufficient awareness to our people that security is everybody’s business and inform them on how they can contribute to making the country a better place.

“This why we invited the CDS to come and educate us on what we can do in our capacity to help the government in building a safer nation,” he concluded.