CDS Decries Excessive Hostilities, Inhuman Treatment of Africans on Continent’s Borders

*Patience Jonathan harps on peace for sustainable development

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has lamented the excessive hostilities against Africans seeking passage through each border across the continent, calling for a united front among African countries.



This is just as the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, drummed up support for fellow Africans to embrace peace for meaningful and sustainable development.



The army chief raised the concern at the weekend at a dinner tagged: ‘The King’s Banquet’ which was also the last of events held after the unveiling of ‘Elevate Africa’ in honour of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and his wife, Olori Atuwatse in Abuja.



Addressing the audience, Musa said he felt pained seeing such inhuman treatment of fellow Africans in the course of his travels across the continent.



The defence chief, however, noted that beyond such noticeable blights, Africa has made significant progress over the turn of the decades.

He said: “I have had the privilege of travelling to most African countries and I bet if you appear in any of them, you will believe you are home because the feeling is just the same. We walk, talk, and act alike. It is, therefore, important that we embrace ourselves. I feel very bad when I travel to other African borders and see how hostile we are to each other.



“It is one thing that pains me greatly. We must learn to appreciate one another. We do business with others, but we don’t do it ourselves. I think we need to break those barriers. I think that is what we need to break. Africans should be able to travel across counties and be received as family members. That is the only way we can grow.



“As Africans, nobody should speak for us. We must stand strong and bold and speak for ourselves wherever we are. We refuse to be intimidated by anyone because we are Africans and the cradle of civilisation. As the Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, I am proud to stand before you and acknowledge the significant progress our continent has made in recent years,” he explained.



Earlier in her speech, Patience Jonathan drummed up support for fellow Africans to embrace peace if they hope to have any meaningful and sustainable development.



She appealed for a massive sensitisation to be carried out at the grassroots for the message of unity to spread seamlessly.



“We are here to promote a positive and inspiring narrative about Africa. This is because Africa is blessed with professionals and talented people who have great potential. This potential, therefore, needs to be harnessed to create opportunities for growth and development. We need a united front to promote Africa. The time to tell our story is now.



“The public partnership, which is key to Africa’s development, is one of the initiatives that has impacted the power, education, and transportation sectors of this great country. With the continent rich in human and natural resources, the Africa We see can become a wonder to the world.



“Unfortunately for many decades, Africa has been branded as the continent of conflicts. However, we all know that without peace, there can be sustainable developments. Therefore, we need to sensitise our people to embrace peace and focus on issues that unite rather than divide us. This sensitisation should begin from the grassroots,” she explained.



Also speaking at the event, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, recommended the removal of certain barriers hindering the growth of the continent as well as the introduction of a single currency for trade among African countries.