CDS Musa Rallies Stakeholders to Achieve Tinubu’s 2.5mbpd Target

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday, told stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to work collectively to ensure that President Bola Tinubu’s mandate on the attainment of 2.5 million barrels per day (mbpd) oil production was achieved in the Niger Delta.

Musa spoke at a meeting with stakeholders in the country’s oil and gas industry, held at 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt.

Speaking with representatives of oil giants and other stakeholders at the meeting, Musa expressed the belief that through collective action, the country’s level of crude oil production would rise from the current 1.8 million to 2.5 million this year.

He stated that oil production was critical for the country’s socio-economic development, and regretted that in the past, numerous factors significantly diminished the production output, with dire implications for the economy.

The CDS stated, “Recently, significant strides have been made towards ramping up our oil production, as evident in our current output of over 1.8mbpd.

“This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of all stakeholders here and I commend you all.

“Notwithstanding the notable achievements, much more collective effort is still required to achieve the overall intent of meeting Mr. President’s directives of a production output of over 2.5mbpd.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Musa said the meeting was intended to serve as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and enhancing synergy between stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

According to him, “The Defence Headquarters deemed it necessary to convene this forum in recognition of the intricate dynamics at play and the importance of effective stakeholder engagement to the sustenance of oil and gas operations in the country.

“Thus, this meeting is aimed at addressing the challenges affecting optimised oil production in the country.”

The CDS stressed that the presence of representatives from the stakeholders at the meeting underscored the importance they ascribed to a unified approach to mitigating the challenges hindering oil production in the country.

Imploring them to be objective in outlining the challenges, Musa said the stakeholders’ active participation in the forum will not only strengthen the collective resolve but also ensure that their strategies were inclusive, comprehensive, and realistic.

He stated, “I believe that this forum will provide an invaluable opportunity for us to reflect on lessons learned, assess ongoing initiatives, and craft pragmatic pathways to success.

“Together, we can attain our shared goal of 2.5mbpd production, while ensuring that the Niger Delta region remains a beacon of resilience, opportunity, and peace for its people.”

Musa extended his gratitude to Tinubu for his sterling leadership and relentless pursuit of national peace, security and economic prosperity.

He said, “My heartfelt gratitude also goes to the state governments and peace-loving people of the Niger Delta as well as the JTF SS OPDS for the warm hospitality and unwavering support in hosting this event.”

Responding to questions from journalists after the meeting, the CDS said the meeting was convened for the stakeholders to access activities in the Niger Delta, especially as it affects oil and gas production.

On the outcome of the meeting, Musa added, “We have realised that we need to do more. There is a remarkable improvement but not what as we wished. The president has given us the mandate to hit 2.5m bpd and that is our target.

“Working together we see that we need to do more for all organisations – security agencies, private sectors, the IOCs, and local companies. We have all committed ourselves to do that. We are going to have so much synergies and Nigerians will be proud of the outcome.”

Equally speaking, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, appreciated Musa for the meeting. Kyari commended the federal government, the National Security Adviser (NSA), and other security agencies for their efforts in ensuring the success experienced in the industry.

Kyari, represented by Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, said, “The reality is that not just NNPC, but the entire country is great beneficiaries of the consistent focus being applied to the issue of driving up oil and gas production.”

He stated, “We are seeing great synergy but we are dissatisfied that we must do better. What is indisputable is that the way of production that has been launched in NNPC has been successful, but again, we are dissatisfied.

“2025 has to be that year where we all come together, where we all close the gaps, we ensure that we all work together to deliver on the promise of the federal government of Nigeria to translate our oil and gas resources into better living conditions.”

Kyari further explained, “The resolution of the NNPC is that as an institution, as a company, the NNPC is committed to doing everything possible, working with our great public security forces to make sure that finally, we draw the line and we drive up oil and gas production for the betterment of our people”.