Jega: American, Chinese Investors Interested in Nigeria’s Livestock Sector

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The co-Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee, Prof. Attahiru Jega has stated that Nigeria’s livestock sector has started to attract American, Chinese and other foreign investors.



Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also added that the federal government’s reforms were fuelling the interest.

He said partnerships with global players were crucial to achieving the sector’s full potential.

Jega spoke yesterday during the inauguration of the Ngarannam Livestock Improvement and Ranch Settlement in Mafa LGA of Borno State.



While delivering the keynote address, Jega said the settlement was part of a broader national effort to modernise Nigeria’s livestock sector.

He called for collective action from private and public stakeholders to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the government’s reforms.



“The livestock reforms are not just the responsibility of the federal government or the state governments alone. It is critical that all stakeholders – ranchers, farmers, policymakers, and international partners work together to ensure the success of this initiative,” he said.

Jega said it was important to integrate innovative solutions to boost productivity and ensure long-term sustainability.



“We must embrace modern ranching techniques, focus on breed improvement, and provide adequate training to livestock farmers. This will enhance the quality of meat and dairy products while creating jobs and economic opportunities for our people,” he said.



“International partners such as JBS S.A., Saudi Arabia, the United States, and China have already expressed interest in investing in our livestock sector. This is a clear indication that the reforms we are implementing are gaining global recognition.”



Speaking at the event, the National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Usman-Ngelzarma, described the livestock settlement as a testament to a “collective commitment” toward enhancing the livelihood of pastoralists.

“This initiative is not just a beacon of hope but a practical solution to many of the problems faced by pastoralist communities,” he said.



“It is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose and share a commitment to progress.”



The MACBAN president commended President Bola Tinubu for creating the ministry of livestock development, adding that the sector currently employs over 20 million Nigerians and has the potential to create more jobs



On his part, the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, said the Ngarannam ranch was equipped with over 27 essential facilities, including a breeding centre, earth dams, and solar-powered boreholes for irrigation and livestock needs.

Kadafur, who doubles as the state’s commissioner for livestock development, added that over 200 hectares of rain-fed pasture had been cultivated to support year-round grazing.