Growing Concerns over Peter Obi’s Safety

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, last week raised the alarm that his life was under threat following his criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The former governor of Anambra State had in his New Year’s message on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, criticised Tinubu’s government, saying “corruption has been deeply entrenched in government” while “nepotism has become the norm on Tinubu’s watch”.

But responding, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, called the former presidential candidate a “prophet of doom” and that “he has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets”. He also described Obi as an “irrational being”.

However, Obi, in a statement on his X account on January 6 said he received threats against his life, family, and associates since he addressed the media.

He wrote: “While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr Felix Morka has gone further to accuse me of ‘crossing the line’ and has warned that I will face the consequences.”

Morka has since denied threatening Obi’s life. He however insisted that he would continue to hold the leaders of the opposition parties who spread falsehoods against Tinubu’s administration accountable.

But the matter should not end there given the fact that disturbing reports against Obi have continued to be circulated, including the report of his purported arrest, which he has debunked.

Security agencies should thoroughly investigate the issue and ask necessary questions.

Many opposition figures, civil society groups and human rights organisations have accused the federal government and its agents of increasingly transforming into an authoritarian and repressive regime, which silences decent voices and criminalises freedom of expression.

As a democracy, it would be unfair to silence people’s resolve to speak truth to power. APC leaders enjoyed this freedom during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. The then APC spokesman, Lai Mohammed and other leaders of his party used every available adjective and foul language to describe, denigrate and attack the PDP government and the person of Jonathan. Even Jonathan’s wife was not spared by the supporters of the opposition elements.

But they were never harassed, intimidated, threatened or arrested.