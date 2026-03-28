Legal Dispute Threatens Wike-Backed PDP Convention

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A proposed national convention of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by Nyesom Wike may be stalled following fresh legal moves at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan.

Court documents made available to THISDAY show that a rival group aligned with Kabiru Turaki has filed a motion seeking an injunction to restrain the holding of the convention, arguing that such action could prejudice proceedings in a pending appeal concerning the party’s leadership.

In the motion filed by Musibau Adetunbi, SAN, the applicants contended that proceeding with the convention would run contrary to the established legal principle that parties before a court must refrain from actions capable of affecting the subject matter of litigation.

The application reportedly urges the appellate court to preserve the status quo pending the determination of the substantive appeal.

In a related development, the Turaki group has also petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), advising the commission against monitoring the proposed convention.

In a letter dated March 26, 2026, and addressed to INEC, counsel to the group recalled that during proceedings on March 11, 2026, parties to the appeal, including the commission, indicated a willingness to explore an amicable resolution of the dispute.

The letter, however, expressed concern that some respondents in the appeal were taking steps to organise another convention despite the pendency of the matter in court.

According to the petitioners, any participation by INEC in the exercise could amount to an action capable of undermining the appellate process, particularly as the commission is a party to the suit.

They further disclosed that a motion had been filed seeking to restrain the commission from attending or monitoring the convention, pending the resolution of the appeal.

The group maintained that allowing the convention to proceed could create a fait accompli and complicate the issues before the court, which border on the leadership structure of the party.

It also urged the electoral body, headed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to act in fidelity to the law by refraining from any step that could prejudice the pending proceedings.

ECWA Church Abduction: Troops Intensify Manhunt for Terrorists, Rescue Three Victims

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The military has intensified efforts to track down terrorists responsible for the attack on Ora-Ago Community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, where nine worshippers were abducted during a church service at an ECWA Church.

It also confirmed the rescue of three of the abducted victims, while operations are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this during a weekly briefing on the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across various theatres of operation.

He said troops of Operation Savannah Shield, working in collaboration with local vigilantes and forest guard operatives, responded swiftly to the 22 March 2026 attack, leading to the rescue of the three victims.

He added that troops have since intensified counter-terrorism and anti-kidnapping operations across Kwara and Niger states, particularly in forested corridors and border communities known to harbour criminal elements.

In related operations, troops arrested a suspect conveying explosive and improvised explosive device (IED) materials along the Wawa–Dabar Woko Road in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Although the suspect claimed the materials were meant for mining, authorities are investigating the circumstances.

The military also confirmed that a bridge along the Wawa–Luma Road was destroyed by terrorists to disrupt troop movement and logistics.

Further operations on 23 March saw troops, in conjunction with Kwara State Forest Guard operatives, arrest six suspected terrorists during a stop-and-search exercise in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State. Items recovered included a locally made pistol, ammunition, cutlasses, and charms.

On 25 March, an improvised explosive device discovered along the Wawa–Babanna Road in Niger State was safely detonated by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Troops subsequently launched offensive operations in the area.

In a separate development, troops uncovered an illegal mining site at Luma Village in Borgu LGA on 26 March and arrested seven suspects, including four foreign nationals from Niger Republic.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, in collaboration with DSS operatives, rescued the Secretary of Kibiya LGA, Hon. Hamza Musa Durba, from a forest hideout in Kano State, arrested two suspects, and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

In Zamfara State, troops also neutralised two terrorists during an ambush operation and recovered weapons and communication equipment.

The military assured that ongoing operations would continue to target terrorist networks and enhance security across affected regions.