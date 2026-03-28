Army Pulls Out 18 Retired Senior Officers from Service

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has pulled out 18 senior officers of the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport following their retirement after 35 years of meritorious service.

The colourful pulling-out parade, held in Benin City, Edo State, marked the conclusion of a three-day conference themed ‘Optimising Supply and Transport Capabilities Towards Providing Effective Service Delivery to NA Operations in All Missions’.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Corps Commander, Major General Danjuma Shagaya, said the retired officers comprised four Major Generals and 14 Brigadier Generals who served the nation diligently from their commissioning until retirement.

He described the occasion as both a celebration and recognition of their outstanding contributions.

Shagaya noted that the pulling-out parade is a longstanding military tradition that honours years of service and sacrifice.

He also commended the Chief of Army Staff for recognising the retirees’ contributions by sending a representative to the event.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Major General Olaniyi Dare said their careers spanned decades of service in operational, command, and staff roles.

He emphasised that the Corps of Supply and Transport plays a critical role in sustaining the Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness.

“We ensured that troops deployed across various theatres of operation were adequately supported,” he said, noting that the corps consistently delivered reliable logistics during training, peace support missions, and internal security operations within and outside Nigeria.

Dare added that although they were leaving active service, their commitment to the ideals of the Nigerian Army remains strong.

He pledged that the retirees would continue to serve as ambassadors of the corps and contribute their experience when called upon.

He described the ceremony as an opportunity to reflect on years of dedication and sacrifice, while also paying tribute to the families of the retired officers.

According to him, their support, patience, and resilience made it possible for the officers to serve the nation with distinction.