Hollywood Star, Dimon Hounsou is Guest on Glo-Sponsored African Voices Changemakers

One of Hollywood’s most celebrated black actors, Djimon Hounsou, will, this weekend, grace the studios of African Voices Changemakers, CNN magazine programme sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

In the 30-minute programme, the anchor, Larry Madowo will be engaging the actor who is originally from Benin Republic, on his inspiring journey and how he connects the Black diaspora with its roots through the Djimon Hounsou Foundation.



The 60-year-old star actor made his debut in the 1990 film titled Without You, I’m Nothing from which he has gained recognition for his outstanding roles in several other films including Amistad (1997); Gladiator (2000) and a French film titled Forces speciales (2011) among other great works. His talents have earned him the Golden Globe Award as Best Actor in Drama and the NAACP Image Award both in 1998 and for his role in Amistad. He also got the Academy Awards as Best Supporting Actor in 2004 as well as an Outstanding Performance Award for Blood Diamond in 2007.

More importantly, Hounsou has, through his philanthropic initiatives like Run Richmond 16.19, bridged history, culture, and community in a mission to unite the African diaspora and honour African heritage.

African Voices Changemakers will be aired on CNN channel 401 on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. and will be repeated same day at noon. Further repeats will be broadcast on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Monday 4 a.m. Repeat editions will come up in the same broadcast schedule next week from Saturday.