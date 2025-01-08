Tinubu Rejoices with NNPCL CEO, Mele Kyari, At 60

•Lauds his ability to resuscitate two refineries and boost oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has feted Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, as he clocks 60 today, January 8.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Kyari’s diligence in transforming NNPCL into a profitable organisation.

He recalled that despite cynicism in some quarters, NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership had recorded notable achievements, including the resuscitation of two refineries, an increase in domestic natural gas consumption, and a boost in oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The president applauded Kyari’s dedication to service and the professionalism he had maintained throughout his distinguished career at NNPC, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and as the first GCEO of NNPCL.

Tinubu said in the statement, “Kyari is a shining example and embodiment of the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda. I commend his commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

He prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to grant Kyari sound health, wisdom, and strength to serve the nation while mentoring the next generation of energy sector leaders.