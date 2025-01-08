  • Wednesday, 8th January, 2025

Ondo Cult Clash: Police Arrest 19 Suspects as New CP, Wilfred Afolabi, Reads Riot Act

Nigeria | 58 minutes ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The new Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, yesterday, revealed that 19 suspects had been arrested in connection with Sunday’s cult clash in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state. 

THISDAY reported that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had Monday ordered a dawn-to-dusk curfew in the town till further notice, following the cult clash and unrest in the community.

However, CP Afolabi while speaking with journalists at the command headquarters in Akure upon his assumption of office as the 45th commissioner of police in the coastal state, said aside the 19 suspects, efforts were ongoing to arrest other miscreants, having connection with the killing.

Afolabi, who had earlier went for an on-the-spot assessment of the crime scene of the violent cult attack that left four persons dead said peace has been restored to the affected areas, which included Eyin Ogbe, Iselu, Ijebu Owo, and Palace area, amongst others.

Consequently, the police boss assured the people that those arrested would be made to face the full weight of the law, stressing that level of compliance with the curfew imposed on the town by the state government was satisfactory.

“So far, 19 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crisis. Investigations are ongoing to determine their level of involvement in the incident. Life is precious and we will make sure that justice is dispensed over the Owo matter.

“There is proliferation of firearms in the hands of people, who aren’t supposed to be in possession of them. And that’s why we are experiencing clashes here and there.

“But, we will work assiduously to make sure that such people are dispossessed of the firearms so that the state can be made safe and conducive for people to live.”

Afolabi, however, issued a stern warning to miscreants and potential criminals to stay away from the state, emphasising the command’s resolve to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.