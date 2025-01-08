Ondo Cult Clash: Police Arrest 19 Suspects as New CP, Wilfred Afolabi, Reads Riot Act

Fidelis David in Akure





The new Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, yesterday, revealed that 19 suspects had been arrested in connection with Sunday’s cult clash in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY reported that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had Monday ordered a dawn-to-dusk curfew in the town till further notice, following the cult clash and unrest in the community.

However, CP Afolabi while speaking with journalists at the command headquarters in Akure upon his assumption of office as the 45th commissioner of police in the coastal state, said aside the 19 suspects, efforts were ongoing to arrest other miscreants, having connection with the killing.

Afolabi, who had earlier went for an on-the-spot assessment of the crime scene of the violent cult attack that left four persons dead said peace has been restored to the affected areas, which included Eyin Ogbe, Iselu, Ijebu Owo, and Palace area, amongst others.

Consequently, the police boss assured the people that those arrested would be made to face the full weight of the law, stressing that level of compliance with the curfew imposed on the town by the state government was satisfactory.

“So far, 19 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crisis. Investigations are ongoing to determine their level of involvement in the incident. Life is precious and we will make sure that justice is dispensed over the Owo matter.

“There is proliferation of firearms in the hands of people, who aren’t supposed to be in possession of them. And that’s why we are experiencing clashes here and there.

“But, we will work assiduously to make sure that such people are dispossessed of the firearms so that the state can be made safe and conducive for people to live.”

Afolabi, however, issued a stern warning to miscreants and potential criminals to stay away from the state, emphasising the command’s resolve to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality.