Police Arrest Council Chairman in Edo over Alleged Political Violence

•Edo Govt raises concern over continuing arrest of PDP leaders

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Edo State, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Esan West Local Government Council Chairman, Collins Aigbogun.

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State had petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over political violence that erupted in Illeh community, Esan West Local Government Area, and fingered the council boss as mastermind of the violence.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Benin, Edwin-Iwo said the council boss was brought to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the command in Benin City by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area upon police invitation.

Meanwhile, Edo State Government on Tuesday raised alarm that the opposition APC in the state was targeting PDP leaders in the state, saying over 10 PDP leaders, including Aigbogun, are being kept in the dungeon on the orders of APC.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, made the disclosure in Benin-City on Tuesday, while speaking with journalists.

Nehikhare called on security agencies to halt the incessant arrest of PDP leaders and supporters in the state ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

Edwin-Iwo said Aigbogun, upon arrival at the office of the State CID, was discovered to have earlier been wanted by the police over other alleged criminal charges.

The police commissioner said, “Yes! He was invited and he reported himself to the police and we later discovered that he has other criminal charges against him.

“Basically, what happened was that he brutalised somebody in the course of altercations between himself and other party members.

“He was invited and the DPO in the area brought him to the State CID where it was discovered earlier before now, he had other charges against him.

“Our men from FID came and said that the man has earlier been wanted and there was now need for them to take him along so that they can investigate his matter.

“That was how he was moved to Abuja. The whole thing is being investigated and I hope that at the end of the day, if there is anything against him, he will be brought back to Benin.”

Speaking on the command’s readiness for September 21 governorship election, the Commissioner of Police warned non-state actors to steer clear of the polls on election day, saying that they have no business with the election.

He revealed that the police had commenced illegal arms mop up across the 18 local government areas in the state in order to have a hitch-free election.

He stated, “We are mopping up harms across the local government council areas in the state ahead of the election. We request the public to give us information on where we can mop up illegal arms.

“We are going to create an environment where we are going to have a free and fair election and make the environment enabling so that anybody can walk freely without any molestations or intimidations

“I want to reemphasise again as INEC has said earlier that non-state actors are not supposed to carry arms and are not part of the election at all.

“So, all that we are doing now before the election is to make sure that we clear all illegal arms as much as we can. The operation is ongoing and I have operatives virtually in all the local government areas now.”

However, Nehikhare warned that no amount of intimidation would make APC win the governorship election. He accused APC of being behind the arrest of some of the PDP leaders and supporters across the state, stressing, “Some of our members have been in detention for the past two months without being charged to court.”

Nehikhare stated, “Let the APC explain to us where our members and leaders are? Why have they not been charged to court since their arrest? Instead, the APC have been boasting of their plans to attack, intimidate, and harass PDP members and supporters.”

In a related development, the chairman of the Edo State Chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Newman Ugiagbe, on Tuesday condemned the assault and arrest of its member, Aigbogun.

Ugiagbe said the arrest of Aigbogun was a clear violation of democratic principles and the rule of law.

He said, “ALGON urgently calls upon the relevant security agencies, including the Attorney General, Commissioner of Police, Edo State, AIG Zone 5, and all concerned security authorities to take immediate action in investigating and bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.

“It is disheartening to note that the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be resorting to violence and intimidation tactics, including unwarranted attacks on PDP members.

“Such unprovoked assaults must be addressed swiftly to prevent further harm and ensure a free and fair electoral process. “

Ugiagbe called on all stakeholders, political parties, and security agencies to work together to safeguard the rights and safety of all citizens during the governorship election in Edo.

He stated, “We urge the authorities to prioritise the investigation of this assault and hold the culprits accountable for their actions. Violence has no place in our democratic society, and we must all strive to uphold the principles of justice and equality for the benefit of all, and we demand the immediate release of Hon. Collins Aigbogun, chairman of Esan West Local Government Council, who is the complainant but suddenly being victimised by the police from Force Headquarters in Abuja.”