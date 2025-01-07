Tinubu Arrives Accra for John Mahama’s Inauguration as Ghanaian President Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has arrived Accra, the capital of Ghana, ahead of the inauguration of the new President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, today.

The President, who departed the Presidential wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, at about 4:20pm, was received at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, by the Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana, Hon Julius Debra, at about 4:05pm, Ghanaian time.

While in Ghana, President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, will join other African leaders to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Mahama, along with his Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December, 2024.

Mahama and Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and other top government officials awere accompanying President Tinubu on the trip.