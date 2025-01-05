Senate Minority Leader Moro charges Hotels to Prioritise Healthcare, Security

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro has called on hospitality organisations like hotels in the country to prioritise security and healthcare for their clients.

Moro made this call while commissioning the Watbridge Hotel’s guest pharmacy in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State during the Yuletide holiday.

Before cutting the tape to officially open the wellness centre inside the hotel, Moro described the innovation as unique in hospitality and a major way of giving back to the community.

Moro, representing Benue South, charged the people to make judicious use of the facility.

He lauded Watbridge Hotel for elevating the status of hospitality in the state, saying, “I’ve been in hotels, even internationally; I’ve never seen a hotel where a pharmacy and library are attached to it.

“This hotel, aside from providing accommodation, also cares about people’s health, and not just the guests, but for the generality of the people of Uyo.

“I urge the hospitality to innovate and prioritise the security and health of their guests and that of their neigbours just like Watbridge Hotel has done. I also encourage all of us who have the ability, to extend such gesture to our communities,” he said.

Prof. Etete Peters, a former Chief Medical Director at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, and Dr. Patrick Eshiet, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Akwa Ibom State, in their remarks, applauded Watbridge for what they termed as “great innovation” of putting up the pharmacy unit, and for complying totally with health authorities’ standards.

A lecture on security and health was delivered by CSP Odiko Macdon, a former Force spokesperson, Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command.

Acting General Manager of Watbridge, Emmanuel Ntia said that Watbridge was noted for upholding very high standards in the industry.

He said: “For six years, Watbridge has been a key player in the hospitality industry in Akwa Ibom State. This is one hotel that has a guest library, rare and first of its kind in our part of the world.

“Today, Watbridge is adding a pharmacy for its guests. And that’s a high point for this year; and adds to its mantra of being ‘spacious, serene, and luxurious’.

“Watbridge has an underground lounge for guests and the public, has a super poolside, has a guest library named after Ngugi Wa Thiongo, the celebrated and world-renowned writer from Kenya.”