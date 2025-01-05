Kano Stands Still as Shettima, Barau, Others Attend State APC Chairman’s Sons’ Wedding Fatiha

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The ancient city of Kano stood still yesterday as Vice President Kashim Shettima; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin and other high-profile personalities stormed the city for the wedding ceremony of the two sons of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas.

The event, conducted at the Alfurqan Jummaat Mosque, was presided over by the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Professor Aliyu Omar.



While Shettima stood in as the representatives of Abbas’ two sons, Abbas Abdullahi Abbas and Muhammad Abdullahi Abbas, the deputy president of the Senate, Jibrin stood in for the two brides, Khadija and Zulaihat, at the wedding Fatiha.



The vice president, who landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) yesterday, was received by the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin.

The event was attended by several other high-profile dignitaries, including the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, and Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Alhassan Ado Alhassan.



The Alfurqan Jummaat Mosque was filled to capacity as many other unidentified dignitaries also graced the occasion.

Abbas Abdullahi Abbas, the son of the APC chairman, tied the nuptial knot with Arch. Khadija Attahiru Buhari, while his brother, Muhammad Abdullahi Abbas, wedded Zulaihat Nasir.

Both brides received a dowry of N500,000 each.

In his remarks, the state APC chairman expressed gratitude to Shettima, Jibrin and others for attending the wedding Fatiha of his two sons.