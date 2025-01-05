Buhari, Sulaiman Mourn Ex-VC of UNIABUJA, Nuhu Yaqub

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, yesterday mourned former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Nuhu Omeiza Yaqub, describing him as a towering intellectual giant.

Yaqub, who was the Chairman of NILDS’ Academic Advisory Board, died yesterday.

In a tribute to the Professor of political science who had also been the pioneer vice chancellor of the Sokoto State University, Sokoto, the ex-president, in a release issued yesterday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Professor Yaqub had left an indelible mark on the nation’s intellectual landscape through his works in teaching and research.

According to him, “I have known him for many years as a towering scholar whose knowledge, passion, and insights on public policy were taken very seriously by serious administrators. He was a scholar par excellence. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”

On his part, Prof. Sulaiman, expressed deep condolences on the passing of Yaqub, describing the demise as shocking and devastating,

In a statement, he signed, Sulaiman paid tribute to the late academic, describing him as a renowned scholar who played a pivotal role in advancing education and research in Nigeria.

The NILDS DG said: “Prof. Yaqub’s dedication and expertise, he noted, had left an indelible mark on the intellectual development of the nation, influencing countless students and policymakers.”

Sulaiman lamented that the highly accomplished scholar and political scientist exited the stage at a time when his vast experience and knowledge would have been invaluable.

The DG further described the loss as a personal one, adding that Kogi State has lost an illustrious academic.

He extended his condolences to Prof. Yaqub’s wife, children, and family, as well as the government and people of Kogi State, academic institutions, and university communities across the country.

He prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljanat Firdaus and to give his family, colleagues, and all who mourn him the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.