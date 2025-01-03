Rivers APC Accuses Fubara of Illegal Budget Presentation

. Fubara signs N1.188trn 2025 budget into law

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

About three days after presenting the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the three-man Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday signed the N1.188 trillion budget into law.

This is as the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state accused Governor Fubara of presenting the 2025 state budget to an “illegal legislative assembly,” in alleged violation of court rulings and established governance protocols.

Okocha, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt,yesterday, said the governor’s actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the rule of law and judicial pronouncements.

He recalled the ruling by Justice James Omotosho, which mandated that the 2024 budgets be represented to the legislative arm led by Martins Amaewhule, the Speaker recognised by law.

Okocha said: “It is unimaginable and unthinkable that a governor with such a rich background in finance and governance would choose to sidestep legal processes. The Assembly has 30 functional members, yet the budget was presented in a setting that courts have described as illegitimate.”

The APC Chairman further stated: “I expected the governor to use the new year to extend an olive branch and promote peace, but instead, he continues to fuel the flames of division,” Okocha stated.

Okocha admitted failure in persuading 27 assembly members to defect to the APC. He noted that none of them registered with the party, reaffirming their allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, signing the budget yesterday, after passage by the House of Assembly led by Speaker Oko-Jumbo, Governor Fubara insisted that Amaewhule and 26 other members who allegedly defected from PDP to APC seized to be recognised as legislators in line with the law.

The governor said the records need to be put straight to address insinuations in some quarters about a possible splitter in the Legislature, and stated that there is no such division.

He said: “I want to say this may be for some people somewhere who are still mixing up issues. We have only one Assembly and that Assembly is headed by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

“A group of friends about nine months ago embarked on what is called a sea-bared journey, halfway, the vessel while they were coasting, they realised that they were entering the den of devils and sharks and now wanted to retreat.

“It is too late and the truth is that we are not going back. We have given them enough room for peace. There is no governor in Nigeria that can take the kind of insult I took from that set of people.”

Governor Fubara said that as it stands now, the focus of his administration is to do everything possible in defending the interest of Rivers State and the integrity of governance, and assured the people that with the 2025 budget now signed, every projection made in it will be addressed to deliver hope and good life to all residents in the State.

He said: “We will make sure that we kick-start, so that the record of performance that was accorded by this administration in the year 2024 will be higher in this year, 2025.

“Let me first thank the Rivers State House of Assembly for doing a very diligent job, and also realising the task that we have ahead of us, which is to continue to work for Rivers people. So, I want to thank you for working very hard and ensuring that we hit the ground running this New Year.”

Governor Fubara also commended members of the State Executive Council, which he described as the management team, especially the Deputy Governor, for their support and cooperation, and particularly thanked the Commissioners for Finance, and Budget, as well as the Acting Chairman of Rivers State Internal Revenue Board, for the wonderful job they did last year.

He noted: “We expect you to do more because we have a bigger task ahead of us. We have made some promises to our people. Education, Health and Agriculture; we must make sure we make a good impact just like we have done in the areas of roads and other aspects of the economy. We made a promise to you (Rivers people) that we will continue to protect, defend and promote the interest of our dear State.”

The Speaker, Oko-Jumbo, in his speech asserted that Rivers people witnessed unprecedented growth in the State made possible by the administration of Governor Fubara in infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, education, social welfare, security and other sectors.

Oko-Jumbo pointed to how Governor Fubara has become the beacon of hope of the common man on the streets, because, according to him, they are happy with the positive impact his leadership style has afforded them.

The Speaker explained that Governor Fubara has paid Rivers civil servants and pensioners N100,000.00 Christmas Bonus, being the second time; approved and paid N85,000.00 minimum wage (salary) to civil servants, which have stood him out as a leader that prioritises the well-being of the people.

He said: “Your Excellency, 2025 promises to be a year of strategic planning and partnership. We have no doubt that you will carry out the task of developing and delivering the dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of Rivers State. So, Your Excellency, on behalf of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, we want to say thank you for being the People’s Governor, and thank you for the strategic partnership with the Legislature. Your Excellency, 2025 promises to be a year of exponential growth in Rivers State.”

Presenting the 2025 Budget earlier to Governor Fubara for assent, Leader of the House, Hon Sokari Goodboy Sokari, said the total projected estimate of N1,188,962,739,932.36 for the 2025 fiscal year indicated a huge leap from previous year’s figure, indicating progress and assuring multiplication of comfort that good leadership can provide.