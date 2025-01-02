HURIWA Endorses Fubara’s Budget Presentation, Condemns Defected Lawmakers’ Protests

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State’s decision to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the authentic members of the Rivers State House of Assembly while denouncing the reported protests from defected lawmakers affiliated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In a statement by the body’s national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA commended Governor Fubara’s resilience and his commitment to upholding constitutional provisions and prioritizing the welfare of Rivers State residents.

The civil rights advocacy group observed that Governor Fubara reportedly presented the N1.188 trillion budget, dubbed the “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development,” to the legitimate House of Assembly led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, Deputy Speaker Adolphus Orubienimigha, and House Leader Sokari Goodboy Sokari.

The presentation took place at the Administrative Block of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

HURIWA reiterated its stance that lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had automatically vacated their seats, as stipulated by Section 109(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

It clarified that this constitutional provision mandates that any lawmaker who defects to another political party without a split in their original party forfeits their legislative seat.

According to the association, “The Rivers State High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Charles Wali, had earlier affirmed this position in its ruling on in May, 2024.

“The court declared the seats of the defected lawmakers vacant and issued an interim injunction restraining them from parading themselves as members of the House or conducting any legislative activities.

“This decision effectively nullified attempts by the defected lawmakers to regain control of the Rivers State House of Assembly”, HURIWA recalled.

The rights body praised Governor Fubara for refusing to engage with the rebellious lawmakers who, despite defecting to the APC, sought to undermine his administration.

The association noted the hypocrisy of Wike’s faction, as Wike himself claims membership in the PDP while simultaneously supporting APC-affiliated initiatives.

“This political duplicity has exposed the selfish and opportunistic tendencies of some Nigerian politicians,” HURIWA remarked.

The association expressed concern over allegations of judicial bias in some rulings made by judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja, accused of favoring the defected lawmakers.

These rulings contradicted constitutional provisions and were subsequently overturned by the Court of Appeal.

HURIWA further criticized reports of housing and land allocations allegedly granted to federal judges by the FCT Minister, describing such acts as unconstitutional and detrimental to judicial independence.

“The Appeal Court’s decision voiding the erroneous rulings of the Federal High Court has reaffirmed the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. This should serve as a lesson to those attempting to manipulate the judiciary for political gain,” HURIWA stated.