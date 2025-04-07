Akinmolayan & Dudu Tech Bell the Cat in Nollywood Revolution

What’s the first step in organising an industry that runs on passion and hope with little or no structure?

How do you repair the fractured trust that has plagued an industry which, though 2nd in the world by content output, is at the bottom of the pecking order in ethics and professionalism?

Well, at the J.K. Randle center on 1st April 2025, Niyi Akinmolayan revealed a tech solution to steer this Nollywood megaship in the right direction.

The solution? NollywoodFilmaker.com! A virtual Noah’s Ark that brings directors, screenwriters, editors, VFX artists, lawyers, movie marketers, DPs…..etc. all into one tightly controlled space.

His words “talk to the right people before you make your next film. Let professionals do the parts of your film you can’t handle. Stop falling for scammers!! Stop guessing your budgets, stop losing partnerships due to lack of technical know-how, use intellectual property lawyers for contracts. Make Successful Films with the best people in the business! Our path to true profit and sustainable success in Nollywood begins with putting square pegs in square holes. This platform does that”.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Hussein, who was profoundly delighted by the project, described it as one undoubtedly capable of advancing the future of the Nigerian film industry.

“I assure you that NFVCB will be featuring the app on our website,” Hussein said.

It was learnt that NollywoodFilmaker.com registers and vigorously verifies film production talents and connects them to aspiring and accomplished filmmakers that need them. The platform aims to eliminate fraud in the delivery of filmmaking services as well as deploy a global-class training and rating system.

