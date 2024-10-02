HURIWA Slams Tinubu’s National Youth Conference as Charade, Calls it Distraction from Real Issues

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s announced 30-day National Youth Conference, labeling it a wasteful and ineffective exercise designed to deflect attention from the government’s failures.

In a statement issued by the body’s national coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA condemned the conference as a superficial attempt to engage with the youth while ignoring the pressing issues confronting Nigeria’s young population.

HURIWA argued that the proposed conference, announced during President Tinubu’s Independence Day address, is a futile gambit aimed at projecting an image of youth inclusion when in reality, the government has failed to tackle the critical issues hindering the progress of Nigerian youths.

The association referred to the conference as “forum shopping,” intended to mask the government’s shortcomings.

According to HURIWA, “This so-called National Youth Conference is nothing more than a cash-guzzling charade, destined to achieve little to no meaningful outcomes.”

HURIWA stated: “Rather than organizing another talk shop, the government should focus on addressing the urgent challenges that directly impact the lives of Nigerian youths, such as poor infrastructure, economic stagnation, and high unemployment.”

The organization highlighted the deteriorating state of infrastructure across the country, noting that the lack of development stifles creativity, innovation, and economic advancement for young people.

HURIWA also pointed out that these conditions have led to a surge in irregular migration, as many young Nigerians seek opportunities abroad.

However, HURIWA dismissed these promises as hollow.

The group argued that similar initiatives in the past, including various national conferences, had failed to produce tangible results or lasting change.

“History has shown that such conferences are nothing but wasted efforts, absorbing vast amounts of public funds without delivering real solutions. This youth conference will be no different,” the group emphasized.

HURIWA strongly criticized the government for its handling of the economy, noting that young Nigerians are disproportionately affected by the economic downturn.

The association pointed to the depreciation of the Naira as one of the major issues exacerbating unemployment and poverty.

It highlighted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics, over 133 million Nigerians now live in multidimensional poverty – a figure that includes a significant number of youths.

“The youths are among the hardest hit by the Naira’s depreciation, a direct result of the administration’s poor economic policies. This has led to widespread unemployment and deepened poverty levels, yet the government is choosing to distract the youth with an empty conference instead of addressing these issues head-on,” HURIWA stated.