Dokubo-Asari Receives Staff of Office as Rivers Monarch

Alhaji Mujahid Abubakr Dokubo-Asari ,Dabaye Amakiri 1, yesterday formally received the staff of office as the Amanyanabo of the Source (Elem Kalabari) from Governor Siminlayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Elem Kalabari renowned as the cradle of Kalabari development, holds a revered place in the annals of Kalabari history and socio-political development. As the first settlement of the founding fathers of the Kalabari Kingdom, it served as the genesis of the kingdom’s growth, preceding the dispersion of its people into present-day settlements.

During the ceremony held at the government house in Port Harcourt, Da-Amakiri Tubo Dokubo-Asari, expressed his profound gratitude to Governor Fubara for the esteemed honour bestowed upon him.

He pledged to utilise his position to foster and promote the social, cultural, and economic growth of the Kalabari Kingdom, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of his people.

He said: “I am lost for words. This honour is of great joy to me and I thank our dynamic governor, Sir Siminlayi Fubara for the honour and privilege to serve the Kalabari kingdom in this capacity.”

On arrival at Obuama, a large crowd of men and women gathered at the entrance of the town to welcome him with drums and singing accompanying his convoy all the way.

When he got to his residence, overwhelmed by the joy and crowd, he shed tears of joy. It was an emotional moment.

With over 30 years of experience fighting injustice, environmental degradation, and advocating for resource control in the Niger Delta, Dokubo-Asari’s elevation provides a broader platform for him to provide leadership and guidance to his community. His unwavering commitment to the betterment of the region has earned him recognition as a champion of human rights and a steadfast advocate for the Niger Delta people.

Throughout his journey, Dokubo-Asari has faced numerous challenges, including multiple arrests and imprisonments. He spent over 12 months in solitary confinement, a testament to his unyielding spirit and determination. Despite these hardships, he remains a pathfinder, champion, and motivator for Niger Delta youths worldwide, inspiring generations to strive for a brighter future.

As Da-Amakiri Tubo, Dokubo-Asari, embarks on this new chapter, he is poised to build upon his legacy, fostering growth, development, and prosperity for the Kalabari Kingdom. His leadership and vision will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the region, cementing his place as a revered figure in the annals of Kalabari history.