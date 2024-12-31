Tribute to 2024 Outstanding Performers

By Keem Abdul

2024 was not just eventful; it was tumultous indeed, as the majority of Nigerians went through an experience that tested their endurance to the limit. Economically, the country continued to teeter on a cliff’s edge, poised uneasily between the prospect of a slow but steady recovery from its current slump – OR an apocalyptic collapse, no thanks to its deeply flawed fundamentals which, over the years, have manifested themselves in such ills as widespread insecurity, a currency in free fall, frequent fuel and power shortages, high unemployment, rising inflation, a deeply entrenched culture of corruption, and ethnic polarization.

Against such a dire backdrop, however, the famous spirit of resilience and commitment to excellence for which Nigerians have become respected across the globe, shone through like a thousand points of lights. For a number of outstanding Nigerians, 2024 was a defining year as they were able to impact their world with their accomplishments during the outgoing year.

It is these icons of excellence – in government and the corporate sector, as well as in the arts and media – that we honour with the 2024 edition of the TEJ Persons of the Year.

In no particular hierwearchy, the following personalities are the recipients of the 2024 TEJ Persons of the Year.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON: Year after year, he continues to bestride Nigeria’s political landscape, and to define, for good or ill, the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy. A veteran of many election campaigns, Atiku became Nigeria’s vice-president in 1999 – capping a political career that had, up till then, seen its fair share of ups and down. As deputy to President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, Atiku, a former Customs officer, was arguably the most powerful VP in Nigeria’s history. An apparent feud with his boss, however, saw him lose much of his influence within the administration, and eventually led him to switch allegiances from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. His repeated quest for the Presidency of Nigeria is for all intents and purposes, a yet unfinished project. Whether he fulfils that particular dream or not, Atiku will be remembered as an ardent advocate of the restructuring of the Nigerian polity. He is equally passionate about the value of qualitative education at all levels. Having himself benefitted from education in spite of early odds, he has been more intentional than most in the manner in which he has invested his considerable wealth in the sector. His largest investment in this regard is the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, the Adamawa State capital – the first American-style private university to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sen. Remi Tinubu, CON: Few persons exemplify the truism that the best example of leadership is leadership by example like Nigeria’s current First Lady. Those who know her best would readily tell you that her engagement with people, and the manner in which she approaches her public role – is a combination of hard and soft power. Since her ascent to the role of First Lady in May 2023, Sen. Tinubu has in her actions, words and engagements so far, embodied the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra of her husband’s administration; indeed, she is proving by the day that it is more than just an election-winning mantra. In the last 18 months or so, the impact of these engagements – especially among vulnerable groups in various parts of the country – are being felt in various areas of national life, from healthcare, to agriculture and food security, and to the quest for national unity and cohesion. In a country where good governance is still at a premium, Sen. Tinubu’s example of leadership is worthy of emulation.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke: There’s definitely something musical in the Adeleke bloodline. Not only do they call His Excellency, Ademola Adeleke ‘The Dancing Governor’, he is also known as uncle to one of Nigeria’s greatest Afrobeats exports, Davido. Far from being dismissed as a pampered prince, this scion of the wealthy Adeleke dynasty is gradually being appreciated by observers within and outside Osun State as a potential catalyst for the socio-economic transformation of that state. Previously a Senator representing Osun West from 2017 to 2019, the 64-year old had made his mark as a businessman and administrator before following in the footsteps of his late elder brother, Sen. Isiaka Adeleke – who also served as Governor. After losing his first attempt at the Governorship to former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, he returned four years later to deny Oyetola a second term. His stewardship since then has given many citizens of Osun, the State of the Living Spring, the confidence that by the time Adeleke leaves the scene, they, too, will be dancing to a different tune as far as their developmental aspirations ae concerned.

Sunday Dare: The recent return to government of the tireless, multitasking journalist and former Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has been hailed in many quarters as a brilliant move by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to rejig its messaging style as it strives to gain a greater buy-in for its reforms and policy measures to the Nigerian people. Since his assumption as Special Adviser to the President on Media, he has (as always) demonstrated his trademark attributes of leadership and initiative; amiability and accessibility; wide horizons: cosmopolitanism; emotional intelligence; communication skills; adaptability; loyalty; and both physical and intellectual vigour.

Zacch Adedeji: When President Bola Tinubu appointed Zacchaeus Adedeji, PhD, to head the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), he tasked him with a mandate to enhance revenue collection by providing strategic leadership, fostering a culture of excellence, collaborating on fiscal policies with other MDAs as well as the private sector. Long considered among his peers as an accountancy and financial guru, Adedeji, a first-class graduate of accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was just what the doctor ordered, as Nigeria intensifies her quest for a sustainable source of public finances in the wake of dwindling revenues from oil. Unfortunately, no thanks to low tax compliance, government has so far had to resort to debt as a way of financing the country’s annual budgets – a clearly unsustainable practice. Under Adedeji’s stewardship, the FIRS has so far been nimble on its feet, and is now getting into its stride as it fulfills its role with a combination of efficiency, speed and timeliness of service delivery. With Dr. Adedeji (a man who has carved an enviable niche for himself, thanks to his capacity for innovation as demonstrated in his previous roles) at the helm, the agency is ticking all the right boxes – and in the process transforming the Nigerian revenue mobilisation and management ecosystem (and by extension, the country’s economy) for the better.

Don Jazzy (Or should we say, Don Jazzy AGAIN!) In the last two decades or so, the Nigerian music industry, and in particular, the Afrobeats genre, has morphed into the world’s fastest-growing artistic phenomenon. This revolution is down in large part to the ingenuity and diligence of the Nigerian record producer and singer, Don Jazzy. His keen eye for budding talent is unmatched. Since his founding of the Mavin record label, the 42-year old Jazzy (whose real name is Michael Collins Ajereh) has signed and brought to global limelight artists such as Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, D’Prince, Rema, and Ayra Starr, among others. Before then, recall that he also co-founded Mo’ Hits Records with D’banj. . Born in Umuahia, Abia State and raised in Lagos, Jazzy, a graduate of business management from the Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, eventually moved to London, where his interest in music (and production in particular) was ignited and nurtured to full bloom. Thanks to Don Jazzy’s timeless influence, Nigeria’s musical landscape is barely recognizable from even a generation ago, as many artistes have taken their cue from his innovative approach. He has left an indelible mark on the Nigerian musical ecosystem by inspiring contemporary artists to push boundaries and explore new horizons.

Davido: There’s a generation of artists in town, and they have a silver spoon (silver microphone, one should say) to their mouths. These crown princes/princesses are motivated, not by privilege, but by passion for their art, a hunger for success, and in some cases (as in the case of Davido), a desire to use their art for positive social change. Remember the rap artist who called himself ‘the only MC with an M.Sc?’ Or the female DJ whose father is a billionaire oil and energy magnate – and whose sister is currently strutting the world’s runways for a French luxury brand? Of them all, Davido (real name David Adeleke) stands out; for years now, the artist has lent his name to the exponential growth of the burgeoning Afrobeats genre – thanks to his unique sound, his prolific output, and his frequent ‘collabos’ with other artistes, established and upcoming ones alike. When it comes to pushing the boundaries of his chosen profession, and exploring the limits of his talents, Davido is as hungry as they come. In 2024, he was nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards in three major categories. It was a reward for the originality of his craft, and a recognition of the growing global popularity of Afrobeats music. He’s also been known to make some controversial comments on the state of the Nigerian nation during the year. Right or wrong, Davido remains an unmistakably authentic voice – in the studio or out of it – and torchbearer for his generation.

Ayo Mairo-Ese: A multiple award-winning media professional, events compere/host, and public speaker, Ayo has become a fixture in the public consciousness of Nigerians, especially those who follow her mind-shifting conversations with national and international government officials, thought-leaders and captains of industry on the news channel, ARISE TV, as she dissects topical and current issues, as well as evolving trends in politics, business, society and lifestyle. A graduate of International Relations from Swansea University in the UK, she has had a varied and eclectic media career on radio and TV – as presenter, producer and content creator. Also notable is her passion for women’s empowerment, as reflected in her initiation of, and participation in several knowledge-sharing and mentorship activities in collaboration with some of the country’s biggest corporate players. Her versatility in every area of communications – as well as her charm and warm personality – continue to spell three things: Professionalism. Class. Excellence.

Ultimately, the Nigerian people deserve commendation as they brave through these trying times with characteristic resilience, diligence and creativity. The award winners profiled above are merely the embodiment and torch-bearers of our collective spirit, our pride in who we are, and our hopes for better times in the years ahead.

