Lafarge Africa Graduates 40 Female Tilers

Bennett Oghifo

Leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc proudly celebrated the graduation of 40 women from its Female Tilers and Block Making Training Program in a ceremony held at the Civic Centre in Lagos. The event marked a significant milestone in the Lafarge Africa’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, bringing together key government officials and industry stakeholders.

The Female Tilers and Block Making Training Program is part of Lafarge Africa’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at equipping women from underserved communities with the necessary skills to thrive in the construction industry. Over the course of four weeks, participants received hands-on training in tiling and block making, using Lafarge Africa’s flagship products, Supafix and Supaset. The program’s objective was to break down gender barriers in an industry that has traditionally been dominated by men.

During the ceremony, Lafarge Africa’s CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, addressed the graduates, congratulating them on their hard work and resilience, stating, “This graduation is not merely an end; it represents a gateway to a world of opportunities,” highlighting the program’s role in breaking barriers and fostering gender inclusivity in the construction industry. Acknowledging the trainers’ vital contributions, he noted, “Your expertise and mentorship have shaped the remarkable transformation we see in these women today.” He concluded by encouraging graduates to harness their newfound skills to inspire others, affirming that “Lafarge Africa stands behind you as you embark on your journey toward success.”

Reflecting on the program’s broader impact, Viola Graham-Douglas, Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Lafarge Africa Plc, inspired the graduates, stating, “You have the power to make a difference. Your hard work and dedication serve as an inspiration, not just to me, but to many others.” She emphasized the significance of empowering women for community development, saying, “By equipping these women with valuable skills, we are contributing to the growth of not only their careers but also their communities. They are pioneers, and their success will inspire others to follow in their footsteps,” she stated.

The graduation ceremony was further elevated by the presence of government officials and industry association leaders, who took turn to commended Lafarge Africa for its role in empowering women and promoting economic growth in Nigeria. “This graduation embodies the spirit of ‘Breaking Barriers,’ showing that women can thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields,” said Mrs. Feyishayo Alayande, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). “We commend Lafarge for its commitment to empowering women with the skills needed for success, which aligns with our mission to foster workforce inclusion and create meaningful employment opportunities.”

Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, expressed pride in the graduates and acknowledged their hard work. He commended Lafarge’s commitment to empowering young women, stating, “We are eager to work with Lafarge to reach more young women.” He also announced recent approvals for renovation projects, noting, “This will give our graduates the practical experience needed to make a meaningful impact.”

Mr. Jamiu Alli Balogun, Commissioner for Basic Education, Lagos State, encouraged the graduates, stating, “The skills you have gained will empower not only yourselves but also your communities.” He expressed confidence that they would make a positive impact as they apply their newfound knowledge.

Mrs. Oreoluwa Awokoya, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on SDG, encouraged graduates to support each other through a social media group, emphasizing collaboration and professionalism as they begin their careers. “Take pride in your accomplishments and guard the tools you’ve received, as they are essential to your success.” She highlighted her office’s commitment to partnering with organizations like Lafarge to drive SDG goals, especially in gender equality and skill development, while advocating for a shift toward vocational training to foster sustainable growth in Lagos and Nigeria.

Among the graduates, there were stories of personal transformation and empowerment. Mrs. Ahmed Rafat Ayodeji, one of the participants, shared her journey during the ceremony. “This training has completely changed my life. Before, I never imagined working in the construction industry, but now, I’ve gained extensive knowledge about the tiling process, the benefits it offers, the job requirements, and how women can actively participate in this field,” she added. Another graduate, Favour Dickson, added, “This program has given me the tools and knowledge to make a difference in my community. I now know that women can succeed in any field, no matter the challenges.”

Participants were enrolled in the Block Makers and Tilers Association of Nigeria upon graduation, granting them access to a professional network that supports their entry into the workforce. Each graduate received a certificate and essential tools, including cutters and other equipment, to help them start their new careers. Additionally, several graduates were offered immediate employment by key stakeholders at the event.