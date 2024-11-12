  • Tuesday, 12th November, 2024

Osun Monarch Denies Allegation of Electoral Violence Incitement

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu has denied allegation of inciting electoral violence in Osun State. 

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Tolu Adetunji, the monarch said his attention had been drawn to a video where he made a speech at the flag-off of   a  road construction in Apomu.

According to him, he never urged members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to attack supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2027 election as alleged in the video.

He said there was nowhere in the said video that he mentioned 2027 election or APC.

“The allegation is false and fabricated. I am a man of peace. I do not encourage or support violence in any form or manner,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.