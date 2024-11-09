Solomon Osayande Akpata: He Had Good Innings

Olumide Akpata





On February 16, 1937, as the morning sun cast its golden rays over the iconic red soil of Benin City, a baby boy was born into the family of Chief Johnson Ogunleye Akpata, the Obamwonyi of Benin Kingdom and the first indigenous Postmaster of the Benin Post Office, and his wife, Mrs. Oghomwenughaen Akpata.

This baby boy, who was the seventh child and fifth son of Chief Akpata, was given the names, Solomon Sunday Osayande Akpata. Overtime, however, he became affectionately known simply as “Sunny.”

The Akpata family name had long been synonymous with excellence, integrity and public service. Sunny’s roots run deep in Benin’s rich cultural tapestry. His grandfather, Uwensoyen Areghae Akpata, was the grandchild of the notable Ogbebor N’Usen and the younger brother of Chief Orokhiri, the Eson of Benin Kingdom. Through this noble lineage, he was paternally related to several distinguished Benin families including the Aihies, the Igiebors, the Obahiagbons, the Idahosas, the Uhunmwanghos, and the Omokaros—all descendants of Chief Orokhiri.

On his maternal side, Sunny’s heritage was equally distinguished. His mother, Oghomwenughaen was the daughter of Izekor, the first child of Osayamwen of Obadan fame, whose other children include Uwaifo, Isokpan, and Osawaru. Through his maternal great grandfather Osayamwen, who was the son of Erhunmwuse, the Enogie (Duke) of Ugoneki, Sunny was related to other prominent Benin families including the Osulas, the Ekes, the Ogbebors, the Osaghaes the Aiwierobas, and the Elaihos.

His Early Years

Young Sunny’s early life was marked by profound loss that would shape his character and worldview. Tragedy struck when his beloved mother passed away while he was still an infant, having barely attained one year of age. This early loss, while devastating, would instil in him a resilience and strength that would become hallmarks of his character. The second blow came in 1946 when his father, Chief Johnson Ogunleye Akpata, passed away, leaving ten-year-old Sunny and his siblings to navigate life without the physical presence of their parents.

In the face of these profound losses, the Akpata family demonstrated the extraordinary power of familial bonds. Sunny’s eldest brother, Emmanuel Idahosa Oluwafemi Akpata, known widely as Olu Akpata, stepped forward to assume the role of father figure to his younger siblings. Olu, who would later distinguish himself as a career civil servant, and also as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, showed remarkable dedication by ensuring that his younger siblings received the love, guidance, and opportunities they deserved, in spite of the early demise of their father.

This period in Sunny’s life would prove instructive in developing his deep appreciation for family bonds and his later reputation as everyone’s favourite Uncle. The love, protection, and guidance he received from his older siblings would inspire him to become a pillar of support for subsequent generations of the extended Akpata family and beyond.

Education and Sporting Excellence

Sunny started his primary school education at St. Peter’s Anglican School, Benin, but was only there for one year before his brother Olu moved him to Lagos to continue his education at Government School, Lagos. Thereafter, following in the footsteps of his distinguished siblings and cousins, he gained admission into the prestigious King’s College, Lagos, during the 1950-1951 academic session, and thereby joined an impressive line-up of Akpata alumni at this foremost institution, including his elder brothers, Olu, Ephraim and Richard.

At King’s College, he very quickly emerged as a student who exemplified the school’s motto – “Spero Lucem”, which in English means “I hope for light”. During his time at King’s College, he demonstrated an extraordinary knack for balancing academic excellence and sporting prowess.

In track and field, he dominated the triple jump and long jump events, setting school records that would stand for decades. His prowess on the cricket pitch was equally remarkable, known for his elegant batting style and sharp fielding skills, becoming a crucial member of the school’s cricket team and later the national team. He was also a talented hockey player.

Sunny often referred to his time at King’s College as some of the best years of his life. He made many life-long friends as KC, across all class sets, many of whom he remained in regular contact with. He was indeed the quintessential “Kingsman”. In addition to his remarkable performance in the classroom and on the sports field, he was also at different times, School Prefect, Sports Prefect and House Captain.

Sunny left KC in 1957 after obtaining his Higher School Certificate. He thereafter worked briefly with the Federal Ministry of Health on Broad Street, Lagos, before proceeding abroad to pursue his higher education.

Higher Education and Marriage

In 1958, Sunny received a Federal Government scholarship to study at the Michigan State University in the USA where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree. It was during these transformative years that destiny intervened, bringing him in contact with Miss Marion Gordon, a talented and accomplished African-American woman whose beauty, intelligence, and grace cought his very keen eye. Their meeting and subsequent courtship was more than a simple romance; it was the beginning of a partnership that would span over six decades and bridge two continents, cultures, and ways of life. Marion, a gifted musician and educator, possessed not only remarkable talent but also an extraordinary capacity for understanding and embracing different cultures. Their connection was immediate and profound, marked by shared values, intellectual compatibility, and deep mutual respect.

Their marriage in the 1960s was remarkable not only for its cross-cultural nature but for the depth of commitment it represented. Marion’s embrace of Nigerian culture and her husband’s heritage would come to echo the biblical story of Ruth, whose words “Your people will be my people, and your God will be my God” she seemed to embody in every aspect of her married life. This dedication to understanding and preserving Sunny’s cultural heritage would prove instrumental in their journey together.

After their marriage, Sunny continued his academic pursuits at the Ontario Agricultural and Veterinary College of the University of Toronto (which later became the University of Guelph). Throughout this period, Marion stood as both partner and supporter, beginning what would become a lifetime of creating warm, welcoming homes in various corners of the world. Their union was blessed with their daughter, Sonia, and Sunny was also father to a son, Osayande.

Olympic Glory and International Recognition

As a university student, Sunny’s athletic career reached its zenith when he proudly represented Nigeria at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, and also at the 1960 Rome Olympics and the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. These appearances at the Olympics were historic moments for Nigerian athletics, with Sunny being among the generation of athletes who showed the world that the newly independent nation could compete at the highest levels of international sports.

Even after graduating from the University and commencing his professional career, Sunny continued to be a very keen sportsman, actively playing tennis, squash and cricket. Indeed, he was a member of in the Nigerian national cricket team from 1975-1977.

Professional Career

Sunny returned to Nigeria in 1966 with his wife Marion and their daughter Sonia, and took up a position as a Research Officer at the National Veterinary Research Institute in Vom, Plateau State. However, the civil disturbances in the north which eventually led to the Nigerian Civil War forced the young couple to return to America, where Sunny took up the job of a Research Officer at Columbia University.

They returned again to Nigeria in 1974, this time to Benin City where Sunny assumed the role of Chief Research Officer and Head of the Research and Planning Division at the then Midwest State Ministry of Agriculture. Marion also distinguished herself as the Principal of Idia College in Benin City, making significant contributions to education in the region. Her dedication to education and the study of music would become a constant thread throughout their lives, paralleling Sunny’s own commitment to public service.

When Sunny transferred to the Federal Civil Service as the Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock, Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Lagos in 1976, Marion seamlessly transitioned to become a respected music teacher at Queen’s College, Lagos. Their home during this period became a centre of cultural and familial gatherings, with Marion’s gracious hospitality and understanding helping to create an environment where extended family members always felt welcome. Sunny had a very distinguished career at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, holding many key and very strategic positions, including Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, which was the last position he held before he moved to the United Nations.

The UNDP Years

In 1989, Sunny was appointed the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Swaziland, and he held this position for three and a half years. He was thereafter moved to Ghana where he served as both the UNDP Resident Representative and United Nations National Coordinator. In 1995, he was moved to the UNDP office in New York to head the 14-country Southern Africa Division. He remained in this position until his retirement in the year 2000. Marion’s ability to create a sense of home and community in each new posting was remarkable. Her support and adaptability were crucial to their success, as she continued to embrace new cultures while helping maintain their connections to family and heritage.

Return to Nigeria and Continued Service

Upon his retirement, Sunny and Marion returned to Nigeria and they both continued to make significant contributions to society. While Sunny remained active as a consultant to the UNDP, Marion took on the role of Director at the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) School of Music, a position she held until her retirement in 2018. Her leadership at MUSON further cemented her legacy in Nigeria’s musical education landscape, while their home continued to serve as a gathering place for family and friends.

Global Citizen and Cultural Ambassador

Sunny’s career and personal interests took him to very many countries in all the continents of the world and he was a true global citizen. No matter where he travelled, he never forgot his roots, and he used his international exposure to promote Nigerian culture and create opportunities for young Nigerians to access international education and career opportunities.

Throughout his international career, Sunny served as an unofficial cultural ambassador for Nigeria. Sunny’s deep knowledge of Nigerian history and culture, combined with Marion’s unique perspective as someone who had so completely embraced Nigerian culture while maintaining her own identity, made them particularly effective bridges between different worlds. They could as easily discuss the intricacies of Nigeran culture as they could modern agricultural techniques, international development strategies, or classical music.

Personal Qualities and Leadership Style

Those who worked and interacted with Sunny speak of his distinctive leadership style, which combined traditional African wisdom with modern management practices.

Apart from his commitment to excellence, he was also known for: His ability to listen to all sides before making decisions; his commitment to mentoring young professionals; his skill in building consensus among diverse groups; his unwavering integrity and ethical standards; his ability to maintain composure under pressure, and his infectious laugh and sense of humour that could diffuse tense situations

These qualities were complemented perfectly by Marion’s own grace, wisdom, and ability to create environments where people felt valued and welcomed.

The Beloved Uncle

Perhaps one of his most cherished roles was that of favourite uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, and young relatives. His home became a gathering place for family members of all ages, where wisdom, wit, and warmth created an atmosphere of joy and learning.

Uncle Sunny, as he was affectionately called, was known for his storytelling abilities and his effervescent personality. He would often interact with the young ones around him to share tales of his Olympic adventures and his experiences across different continents. These storytelling sessions often included valuable life lessons, delivered with such subtle skill that the listeners absorbed wisdom while being thoroughly entertained.

His Final Years

In his final years, Sunny remained active in family life, continuing to mentor young people and share his wisdom with all who sought his counsel. His home remained a gathering place for family and friends, where his wise counsel was sought after by people of all ages.

Dr Solomon Sunday Osayande Akpata’s remarkable journey came to an end on April 4, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria, leaving behind Marion, his beloved wife of over 60 years, whose devotion and partnership had been the cornerstone of their extraordinary life together, his children, Sonia and Osayande, his grandchildren Jackie, Francis and Jordan, his only surviving brother, Ogieva and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. His passing marked the end of a remarkable life of excellence in public service, sports, and international development, but more importantly, a legacy of integrity, dedication, and commitment to family and nation. Akpata will be laid to rest today at the Ikoyi Cemetery.

Olumide Akpata is a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and the governorship candidate of Labour Party in the 2024 election in Edo State